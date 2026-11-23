

Source: UGC

You see an item you like online. The vendor sends you their account details; you transfer your hard-earned money, and then you wait. Hours pass, your calls go unanswered, your messages are ignored, and suddenly, the vendor's account is nowhere to be found.

Sadly, this is an experience many Nigerians know too well.

From shopping online to paying for services, sending money to someone you have never met can be risky. You may see attractive photos and even receive an account number. But how do you know you can trust the vendor?

What happens when you pay and the vendor fails to deliver on their promise? Who helps you get your money back? Your hard-earned money deserves better, and so does your peace of mind.

This is why OPay introduces Shield Pay, a safer way to trade, with OPay protecting your payment from start to finish. With Shield Pay, you no longer have to send money to vendors and hope for the best. OPay safely holds your payment until the agreed conditions are met.

How Does Shield Pay Work?

Both the person making the payment (Payer) and the person receiving it (Payee) must have an OPay account. Before making a payment, you can find the vendor using their phone number or OPay account details. You can also check their trust level and reviews to help you make a more informed decision.

Once the Payer is ready to proceed, both parties agree on the payment amount, purpose, and expected completion time. The Payee then sends a payment request, and the Payer has 24 hours to complete the payment.

Here is where Shield Pay makes the difference. Instead of the money going directly to the Payee, OPay holds the funds safely until the agreed payment conditions are met.

Once the Payee completes their part of the agreement, they provide supporting information as proof. The Payer then has seven days to review the information and confirm that everything has been delivered as agreed. If more time is needed, the Payer may extend this period once by an additional 7 days.

Once the Payer confirms that the agreed conditions have been met, OPay releases the money to the Payee. The Payee can then withdraw the funds into their OPay wallet at no extra charge, provided no dispute has been raised.

What Happens When Something Goes Wrong?

With Shield Pay, you are not left on your own when a transaction does not go as agreed. If the Payee fails to deliver, delivers later than promised, provides something that does not meet the agreed terms, or scams or misleads the Payer, the Payer can raise a dispute.

Even after confirming that a transaction is complete, the Payer has up to 15 days to raise a dispute if they later discover that the agreed conditions were not met.

Once a dispute is raised, both parties must provide supporting evidence within 48 hours. OPay will review the payment transaction, assess the evidence provided by both parties and resolve the payment dispute.

With Shield Pay, you have more control over your payments, better protection against payment-related scams, and greater confidence when trading. Whether you are making an online transaction or paying a vendor for a service, you deserve to know that your money is protected and that there is a clear process to follow if things do not go as planned.

Don't miss out on a safer way to trade. Open your OPay app, look for Shield Pay, and start trading with greater confidence.

About OPay

OPay was established in 2018 as a leading digital bank in Nigeria with the mission to make financial services more inclusive through technology. The company offers a wide range of payment services, including money transfers, bill payments, card services, airtime and data purchases, and merchant payments, among others. Renowned for its fast and reliable network and strong security features that protect customers' funds, OPay is licensed by the CBN and insured by the NDIC with the same insurance coverage as commercial banks.

[Sponsored]

Source: Legit.ng