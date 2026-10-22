Tonto Dikeh spoke about a widespread misconception surrounding when she gave her life to Christ during a television appearance

The Nollywood actress and evangelist said she was on track to be ordained a pastor at 17, well before her public ministry began

Dikeh opened up about a private "pruning stage" she said God took her through before her public emergence as a minister

Evangelist Tonto Dikeh is pushing back against public assumptions about her spiritual path, insisting her relationship with Christ predates the controversies and public transformation that many associate with her faith journey.

Speaking on the Real Talk With Kike show with host Kikelomo Atanda-Owo, Tonto Dikeh addressed what she described as a widespread misunderstanding about when she became a Christian.

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh discusses her Christian faith and spiritual journey. Photo: tontolet

Source: Instagram

She posted the conversation to her Instagram page on October 22, 2026.

"There's a very big misconception about when I came out to when I gave my life to Christ," she said.

"Let's not mistake the fact that I've always been in Christ, to the point where I was going to be ordained a pastor. So I knew God at 17."

Tonto Dikeh on her "pruning stage"

The actress-turned-evangelist explained that the moment she became publicly visible in ministry was not the starting point of her faith.

She described an in-between period she called a "pruning stage," during which she said God privately communicated with and shaped her before any public declaration.

"When I came out was not the time that I rededicated my life to God," she said.

"That was the time when God had to take me through, so all the things I say God told me, it has to be private. It was a private praise that bettered the public announcement."

Tonto Dikeh also touched on what she said was a visit from a Reverend to her fellowship, noting that he witnessed healings, miracles, prophecies, and what she described as God calling out people by name.

According to her, the reverend was moved by what he witnessed.

She rounded off with a message that appeared directed at sceptics and at a wider audience:

"The worst thing anybody can do to this generation is make them feel they are far from God."

Evangelist Tonto Dikeh discusses her Christian testimony and addresses public perceptions of her faith. Photo: tontolet

Source: Instagram

Tonto Dikeh's ministry and New Wine Prophetic Tabernacle

The Nollywood veteran has taken on an increasingly prominent role in ministry since late 2025.

In August 2026, she launched New Wine Prophetic Tabernacle, an interdenominational fellowship based in Abuja, with a focus on prayer, revival, and consecration.

In early October 2026, she oversaw the foundation laying for a related ministry project.

These developments align with earlier accounts she has shared of her spiritual life, including sensing a calling from childhood and nearly stepping into full-time ministry around the age of 19 before her acting career took off.

Watch Tonto Dikeh speak about her Christian journey in the Instagram video below:

Tonto Dikeh supports Regina Daniels

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Tonto Dikeh showed support for Regina Daniels after Olakunle Churchill revealed that he called the actress to pray with her and offer encouragement upon hearing about her health condition.

Churchill shared the message on Regina’s 25th birthday on October 10, 2026, wishing her healing, peace, strength and renewed happiness amid her reported health struggles.

Reacting to his post, Tonto left a warm comment expressing love for Regina, writing, “We love you reg.”

Source: Legit.ng