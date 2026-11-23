JAMB urged 2027 UTME candidates to ensure their personal details match across their JAMB profile and NIN records before registration

The board highlighted its NIN Alignment Service as a tool for candidates dealing with data discrepancies between their records

Candidates responded to the post with questions about unresolved alignment issues, part-time applicants, and admission delays

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has drawn attention to its NIN Alignment Service, reminding candidates preparing for the 2027 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) to verify that their personal details are consistent across their JAMB profile and their National Identification Number (NIN) records.

The board said candidates who have noticed mismatches in their data can use the NIN Alignment Service to fix those problems.

JAMB's NIN Alignment Service allows prospective UTME candidates to address discrepancies in their personal information ahead of the 2027 registration exercise. Photo credit: JAMB/UTME

Source: Twitter

JAMB shared examples of candidates who had already used the service successfully to correct their records, describing the initiative as part of its broader commitment to supporting applicants throughout the registration process.

JAMB made the announcement on Monday, November 23, 2026, via its official X account, @jamb_hq ahead of the 2027 UTME registration period.

"As you prepare, stay informed, pay attention to your details and make use of the appropriate support channels when necessary," JAMB wrote in the post.

What the NIN alignment service covers

The service is designed to help candidates whose names, dates of birth, state of origin, or other personal details differ between their JAMB registration data and their NIN records.

Such discrepancies can create obstacles during registration or admission processing, and JAMB has positioned the alignment service as the official route to resolving them before issues escalate.

UTME candidates raise questions after JAMB post

The post drew several responses from candidates with unresolved concerns. @VistriqCreative wrote:

"Pls I did nin alignment on my jamb portal for correction of state of origin but the only change I saw was the local government the state itself didn't change. Pls help me out I don't know what to do again."

@PELLYO_MEDIA raised two separate queries:

"1. Does it work for part time applicants because I'm unable to make payments 2. If I did NiN alignment on my 2021 UTME profile will it cover the regularization I did in same year."

@moneygetsmehad flagged an admission-related issue, writing:

"Lasu has given me admission since August. But I haven't received on jamb yet."

@Earl_ROLMAX directed attention to a different concern entirely, saying:

"JAMB CARES JAMB CARES… GREAT FOR THE CANDIDATES WHAT ABOUT THE SERVICE PROVIDERS???"

@ibrahim_is3056 raised an admission query on behalf of his daughter:

"My daughter wrote for last exam got 250 mark but you didn't give her admission she choose kwasu 1st want to study criminology way I going to happen to her mark."

See JAMB's original post on the NIN Alignment Service below:

JAMB releases 2027 UTME eligibility requirements

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that JAMB published a video on Friday, November 13, 2026, outlining the eligibility requirements candidates must meet before registering for the 2027 UTME.

The board urged prospective candidates to review the criteria carefully and make informed decisions before beginning their registration.

Nigerians reacted to the announcement, raising concerns about the age cut-off date and subject credit requirements under the current rules.

Source: Legit.ng