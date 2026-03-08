Prophet Uebert Angel has explained Iran's purported future in light of biblical prophecy from Jeremiah 49

Prophet Angel insinuated Iran's likely transformation towards Christianity amid the ongoing Middle East tensions

The prominent preacher emphasised understanding covenants to avoid self-sabotage, like Iran in conflict

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering international affairs.

Tehran, Iran - British‑Zimbabwean preacher, Prophet Uebert Angel, has discussed a “significant” Bible prophecy concerning Iran from Jeremiah 49.

In a video posted on his YouTube page on Thursday, March 5, 2025, seen by Legit.ng, he offered prophetic insight into Iran’s future, suggesting a potential path toward Christianity.

Uebert Angel shares Iran prophecy

He also addressed the broader Middle East conflict in the context of this biblical prophecy.

Prophet Angel said:

“You see, don't be like Iran. Iran finds two countries agreeing with the covenant, America and Israel. They shoot at Iran. Iran fights everyone. It's like a bar fight. I've never been to a bar. But it's like a bar fight. You can see these two are the ones fighting me. You start shooting everyone. Did Dubai beat you? No, but we have to shoot it. What about Qatar? Don't ask me. We are shooting everyone. The worst idea is when you see the problem and you want to accuse everyone else. Your problem is not poverty. Your problem is which covenant are you believing in? Your poverty is coming in one direction, and you are trying to figure out, ‘no, it's not like that. It's my parents. It's the church I go to. It's my boss, it's that deal that didn't come through.’ No, no, no, no. There is one covenant there that is giving you all the minuses. That's why you are failing. You are like Iran. You are fighting everyone and the people that are shooting you, leaving them alone.”

He continued:

“Let's go to Jeremiah. So you understand what the Lord says. The word of the Lord that came to Jeremiah the prophet against Iran. Let's go, verse 35. That says the Lord of hosts, Behold, I will break the bow of Iran and the chief of their might.”

Angel added:

“36 And upon Iran will I bring the four winds from the four quarters of heaven, and I will scatter them toward all those winds, and there shall be no nation whither the outcasts of Iran shall not come. In other words, you run. For I will cause Iran to be dismayed before their enemies. Not enemy. That means whosoever is going to fight them will find another country to fight them with. And before them that seek their life. And I will bring evil upon Iran. Even my fierce anger says the Lord. And I will send the sword after them. Till I have consumed them. And I will set my throne. Jesus says it will be a Christian nation. God says I will destroy from there the king and the princes.

“You don't need a prophecy - it shall be a Christian nation. And he says, four sides. From four winds, east, west. So their enemies will fire them from all these areas. Now they are bombing everyone. Even the people that didn't do nothing (sic) to them. So that the prophets will come to pass, that your enemies from all directions will overwhelm you. I did not say tomorrow. I said it shall happen.”

The YouTube video, which has garnered over 124,000 views, can be watched below in full:

The United States (US) and Israel launched air strikes on Iran on Saturday, February 28, in a renewed conflict.

The US-Israeli strikes on Iranian targets killed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s supreme leader, and Abdolrahim Mousavi, the armed forces chief of staff. Khamenei’s daughter, grandchild, daughter-in-law and son-in-law were also killed in the military operation. US President Donald Trump has continued to send threats to Iran.

In response, Iran launched waves of missiles across the Middle East region, targeting the US military bases in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Oman. Iran has also warned that the crisis would engulf the whole world.

