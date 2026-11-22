Pastor Jimmy Odukoya has made a bold declaration following the enthusiastic reception he received from congregants at The Fountain of Life Church

The embattled Senior Pastor described the church as strong, unshakable, and unbreakable in a social media post after the service

His message came amid a leadership dispute involving a faction of the church's Board of Trustees, which announced his removal

Pastor Jimmy Odukoya has made a fresh declaration after receiving an enthusiastic welcome from members of The Fountain of Life Church amid the leadership crisis rocking the congregation.

The pastor, who arrived for Sunday service on November 22, 2026, was greeted with cheers and excitement from church members despite the controversy surrounding his position as Senior Pastor.

Following the service, Odukoya took to his social media pages to share a message that appeared to reflect his confidence amid the unfolding dispute.

Jimmy Odukoya declares that the church remained strong despite the challenges it was facing. Photos: @pastorpj/IG.

Source: Instagram

What Jimmy Odukoya said after church service

In his post, the pastor declared that the church remained strong despite the challenges it was facing.

He wrote:

“We are Strong… We are Unshakable.. We are Unbreakable …”

The declaration came shortly after congregants gave him a warm reception during the service.

Heavy security was also reportedly observed around the church premises as the leadership disagreement continued.

Why Jimmy Odukoya is facing a leadership battle

The controversy began on November 17, when a faction of the church's Board of Trustees announced Odukoya's removal as Senior Pastor.

The faction cited a December 2021 succession recording attributed to the late founder, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, and subsequently named Pastor Rotimi Okpaise as interim leader.

Jimmy rejected the decision, describing it as unconstitutional. On November 20, he filed a suit at the Federal High Court in Lagos against his sister, Tolu Odukoya, and members of the board.

Read X post of Jimmy Odukoya here:

Jimmy Odukoya files a suit at the Federal High Court in Lagos against his sister, Tolu Odukoya, and members of the board. Photo: @pastorpj.

Source: Instagram

Bishop Wale Oke speaks about Jimmy Odukoya

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Bishop Francis Wale Oke stirred conversations following his address to the congregation of Fountain of Life Church, where he drew parallels between Pastor Jimmy Odukoya's emergence as a successor and biblical accounts of leadership transfer.

During his address, the cleric recalled the final moments between the late Pastor Taiwo Odukoya and his son, Jimmy, describing how the laying-on-of-hands ceremony symbolised the transfer of a divine mantle of leadership.

Source: Legit.ng