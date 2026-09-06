The Oba of Benin indefinitely suspended the Isikhuan royal praise singers over an alleged breach of palace rules and Benin tradition

The group allegedly performed a royal-exclusive ritual at Chief Gabriel Igbinedion's residence, violating an ancient Benin taboo

The Oba stripped the group's leader, Juliet Omogui, of her traditional title and ordered her to return a sacred headgear to the palace

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Benin City, Edo State - Oba Ewuare II of the Benin Kingdom has placed an indefinite suspension on the Isikhuan royal praise singers following what the palace described as a serious violation of sacred Benin customs and palace protocol.

The group allegedly performed a traditional ritual exclusively reserved for the Oba at the Benin residence of Chief Gabriel Osawaru Igbinedion, the Esama of Benin, in Edo State.

Indefinite suspension: Oba Ewuare II reacts to a breach of sacred traditions. Photo credit: @Jidesanwo-olu

Source: Twitter

The incident reportedly occurred a few days before the palace's emergency response on Sunday, September 6, 2026.

The Oba's Chief Press Secretary, Osaigbovo Iguobaro, said the group's leader, Juliet Omogui, who holds the traditional title of Okao, publicly admitted to the allegation in a video that circulated on social media.

As reported by Vanguard, Iguobaro made this known in a statement issued on Sunday, September 6, 2026.

Following that admission, the Oba stripped her of the title and directed her to return the traditional headgear known as Okuku to the palace, pending further instructions from the monarch.

Emergency palace meeting

The Oba's decision was announced by the Obazelu of Benin, Chief Osaro Idah, at an emergency meeting convened at the palace on Sunday.

Members of the Isikhuan group were given the chance to speak and explain their individual roles in the incident before the verdict was delivered.

According to the palace statement, Chief Idah was joined by Chief Ada Igbinovia, Eribo N'Ibiwe; Chief Imade Osamuyi Amos, Oshodi N'Ibiwe; Chief Enoma Ogiesughe, Ogiesughe N'Ewaise; and other senior palace chiefs.

All expressed strong displeasure at what they called a direct act of disrespect to the Benin monarchy.

Chief Idah also questioned why Chief Igbinedion, a senior chief who has sworn to uphold Benin's customs and traditions, allowed the performance to take place in his honour in the first place.

The palace appeared to hold him equally accountable for not preventing the breach.

The suspension remains in force indefinitely, with the palace yet to indicate when or whether a review of the group's status will take place.

Emergency palace meeting condemns the group's actions as disrespectful to Benin customs

Source: Original

Oba of Benin suspends 6 palace aides

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the Benin Traditional Council (BTC) suspended six traditional functionaries of the Palace of the Oba of Benin.

The palace aides were suspended from performing their traditional roles over the distortion of historical facts.

The action of the suspended palace aides was described as a “sacrilegious show of shame and falsehood against the Benin tradition and custom.”

Source: Legit.ng