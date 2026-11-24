New Zealand's Pacific Access Category Resident Visa allows citizens of four specific countries to register for a permanent residence ballot

The visa permits successful applicants to live, work and study in New Zealand indefinitely, starting from NZD $1,389

New Zealand has set a strict age requirement that all registrants must meet before they can participate in the ballot

New Zealand has opened a pathway to permanent residence for citizens of four Pacific nations through a ballot system tied to strict eligibility conditions, including a defined age window.

The Pacific Access Category Resident Visa is available to nationals of Fiji, Kiribati, Tonga, and Tuvalu. Rather than a standard application process, entry into the system begins with a ballot registration, and only those selected from the draw are then invited to submit a full visa application.

New Zealand permanent residence ballot: Age limit for foreigners to qualify. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Who qualifies for New Zealand permanent residence ballot?

To register, applicants must be citizens of one of the four eligible countries and fall between the ages of 18 and 45. Beyond citizenship, registrants must also have been born in their country of citizenship or have at least one parent who was born there.

At the time of registration, the applicant must either be located outside New Zealand or be legally present within the country.

What New Zealand Pacific Access Visa offers

For those who succeed through the ballot and complete a successful application, the reward is significant. The Pacific Access Category Resident Visa allows holders to live, work, and study in New Zealand indefinitely, making it a full permanent residence pathway rather than a temporary arrangement.

The cost of applying starts from NZD $1,389, which applicants would be required to pay after being selected through the ballot process.

The visa represents one of the more direct routes to New Zealand permanent residence available to citizens of Pacific Island nations, structured specifically around the relationship between New Zealand and its Pacific neighbours.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for many years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng