SEC approved share allocations for Dangote Refinery’s IPO after investor demand reached about three times the original offer size

Dangote is seeking approval to expand the offer by up to 30%, while retail investors could subscribe for as few as 10 shares

Dangote plans to double refinery capacity by 2029 and pursue a US secondary listing within three to four years

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigeria’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved the share allocation plan for Dangote Petroleum Refinery’s heavily oversubscribed initial public offering (IPO), bringing the company closer to its highly anticipated stock market debut.

The regulatory approval, granted on Monday, November 23, 2026, marks a significant milestone for the refinery and investors who participated in the public offering, which closed in October.

Dangote Refinery gets approval to begin share trading in Nigeria after IPO trading. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Facebook

Investor demand reportedly reached approximately three times the original offer size, reflecting strong interest in acquiring a stake in one of Africa’s largest industrial projects.

The development clears the way for Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals FZE to proceed with allocating shares to successful subscribers ahead of its anticipated listing later this month.

Dangote seeks approval to expand IPO

Following the overwhelming response from investors, the refinery is seeking additional regulatory approval to increase the size of its public offering by up to 30 per cent.

The proposed expansion is intended to accommodate more subscriptions and broaden investor participation in the company.

However, the increase remains subject to regulatory approval, while the final allocation will determine how many shares individual and institutional investors receive.

The strong demand highlights growing interest in Nigeria’s energy sector and could strengthen activity in the country’s capital market.

Nigerians to become part owners

Billionaire businessman Aliko Dangote previously described the offering as a “people’s IPO”, emphasising his ambition to make ownership of the refinery accessible to ordinary Nigerians.

The offering allowed investors to subscribe through financial technology companies and other digital investment platforms, reducing traditional barriers to stock market participation.

Subscribers could purchase as few as 10 shares, with the minimum investment estimated at approximately $4.

The relatively low entry requirement was designed to encourage participation among retail investors, including Nigerians who may not have previously invested in publicly listed companies.

The refinery’s listing would provide shareholders with an opportunity to participate in the company’s financial performance, although returns would depend on business performance and prevailing market conditions.

Refinery expands footprint in global markets

Built at an estimated cost of $20 billion, the 700,000-barrels-per-day Dangote Refinery commenced operations in 2024 and has since significantly transformed Nigeria’s downstream petroleum industry.

The facility has increased domestic fuel production, strengthened local refining capacity and reduced Nigeria’s dependence on imported petroleum products.

Beyond meeting domestic demand, the refinery has expanded its presence in international markets, supplying refined petroleum products to customers outside Nigeria.

Demand for its products has reportedly increased amid global supply disruptions linked to the Iran war, with the refinery supplying jet fuel to Western European markets.

Its growing export activities could also contribute to Nigeria’s foreign exchange earnings and strengthen the country’s position in the international petroleum market.

SEC gives Dangote Refinery clearance to trade shares after IPO. Credit: Novatis

Source: Facebook

Dangote targets US listing, capacity expansion

Meanwhile, Dangote has disclosed plans to pursue a secondary listing of the refinery business in the United States within the next three to four years.

The proposed international listing could provide access to a broader pool of global investors and create additional opportunities for raising capital.

The company is also targeting an ambitious expansion of its processing capacity from 700,000 barrels per day to 1.4 million barrels per day by 2029.

If achieved, the expansion would further strengthen the refinery’s position in the global energy industry.

For now, investors are awaiting the completion of share allocation and the commencement of trading, developments that could mark a defining moment for Nigeria’s capital market.

NNPC moves to sell shares to Nigerians

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria’s state-owned oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), has unveiled plans to sell part of its shares to Nigerians through an initial public offering (IPO), following the historic public share sale by Dangote Petroleum Refinery.

The proposed listing could allow ordinary Nigerians and institutional investors to own a stake in the national oil company for the first time.

Source: Legit.ng