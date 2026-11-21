Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has declined to choose between Afrobeats stars Wizkid and Davido during a rapid-fire interview

The governor simply answered “none” when asked to pick his favourite between the two singers, avoiding the rivalry that often divides their fans

Sanwo-Olu also spoke about Ayra Starr and Tiwa Savage, describing both female singers as “my girls"

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has found a way to avoid being caught in the middle of one of Nigeria's biggest music rivalries.

The governor declined to pick a favourite between Afrobeats heavyweights Wizkid and Davido when he was asked to choose between them during a rapid-fire interview.

In a clip circulating on social media, Sanwo-Olu was presented with the names of the two award-winning singers and asked to select one.

Rather than throw his weight behind either artiste, the governor gave a brief response: “None.”

Sanwo-Olu speaks on Ayra Starr and Tiwa Savage

The Lagos governor was also asked to choose between two leading female music stars, Ayra Starr and Tiwa Savage.

This time, he maintained his diplomatic approach, saying:

“They are both my girls.”

His response suggested that he was not interested in choosing one artiste over the other, even when the question involved two popular female singers.

Although Sanwo-Olu avoided comparisons between individual artistes, he did not shy away from expressing his general taste in music.

When asked about music genres, the governor indicated that he preferred Afrobeats to old-school highlife.

Watch the X video of Governor Sanwo-Olu here:

Moment Davido greeted his Uncle and dignitaries

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Afrobeats star Davido was among the notable guests at the Silverbird Man of the Year Awards held at Eko Hotel on Monday, November 16, 2026.

The singer caught attention after prostrating to greet his uncle, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, and several other prominent guests at the event.

A video capturing the respectful gesture quickly went viral, sparking reactions online as fans praised Davido for his humility and respect for elders

Source: Legit.ng