A video of Fuji legend KWAM 1 performing at a party while a lady sprayed dollars on him surfaced online on Wednesday, October 7, 2026

The clip showed KWAM 1 dancing closely with the lady, who wore a strapless dress and moved strangely to his music

The singer's behaviour during the performance got netizens talking across social media platforms

A video of veteran Fuji musician Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, popularly known as KWAM 1 or K1 De Ultimate, has gone viral after footage from a recent party appearance showed him in an eyebrow-raising moment with a female guest.

The clip, which began circulating on Wednesday, October 7, 2026, captured KWAM 1 performing on stage as a woman in the crowd sprayed dollar notes on him, a common way fans show appreciation at Nigerian parties and events.

KWAM 1 trend over unusual dance with lady at party. Photo credit@kck1deultimate

Source: Instagram

What the video showed

As the woman danced to his music, KWAM 1 sang her praises from the stage, a tradition known as oriki in Yoruba musical culture.

At several points during the performance, the music star stepped off or leaned in to join her on the dance floor.

The woman, dressed in a strapless gown that left her chest exposed, danced in a weird manner that drew attention.

KWAM 1's dance video with lady at event surfaces. Photo credit@kck1deultimate

Source: Instagram

Onlookers and viewers of the clip noted that KWAM 1's gaze lingered on her chest on more than one occasion before he stepped back and continued performing.

KWAM 1's dance draws attention

The footage quickly spread across social media, with many users weighing in on the musician's conduct during the outing. Comments focused largely on the nature of the interaction and the manner in which KWAM 1 engaged with the woman throughout the performance.

KWAM 1, regarded as one of Nigeria's foremost Fuji music legends, has performed across decades and built a loyal following both at home and in the diaspora. His stage presence and crowd interaction have long been a hallmark of his shows.

Here is the Instagram video of the music star with the lady dancing on stage:

KWAM 1 De Ultimate prostrates for Obasanjo

Legit.ng reported that Fuji music legend KWAM 1 sparked admiration online after he dropped to the floor and fully prostrated on stage upon spotting former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

The heartwarming moment took place during the 60th birthday celebration of Oba Kabiru Adewale Obalanlege, the Olota of Ota.

K1 De Ultimate was performing at the event when he noticed the former president and immediately showed him respect.

Source: Legit.ng