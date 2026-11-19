Mr P called a dedicated fan onstage at his OG Forever album listening party in Lagos on November 18, 2026

The fan had refused to shave or cut his hair until the album dropped, keeping the vow for weeks before the event

Jowizaza, Kcee and Soso Soberekon joined Mr P to bless the fan with cash on the spot, sending the room into a frenzy

Peter Okoye, better known as Mr P, turned his OG Forever album listening party into an unforgettable night for one fan who had been showing up for the singer in a very literal way.

The event was held in Lagos on November 18, 2026, and during the evening, Mr P brought a fan onstage who had made a personal pledge that he would not cut or shave his hair until the album was released.

Mr P celebrates devoted supporter who keeps his hair uncut in support of OG Forever album. Photo: peterpsquare

Source: Instagram

The man had kept that vow for weeks, letting it grow as a visible sign of loyalty to the project.

Mr P publicly acknowledged the gesture, thanked the fan for his dedication, and handed him ₦500,000 in cash on the spot.

The surprise did not stop there. Mr P invited other artists in the room to contribute, and they did not hold back. Jowizaza stepped forward with ₦1 million, Kcee added another ₦500,000, and Soso Soberekon put in $600.

The cash was counted and handed over immediately as the crowd reacted to each addition.

Video from the listening party captured the full moment, showing the fan visibly overwhelmed as the contributions mounted.

Comments from viewers described the scene as "insane," with some saying the man nearly "ran mad" from the sudden windfall.

Mr P presents cash gift to loyal fan as celebrities celebrate his dedication to OG Forever album. Photo: peterpsquare

Source: Instagram

Mr P's OG Forever set for November 20 release

The listening party served as a preview of tracks from OG Forever, which is scheduled for release on November 20, 2026.

The event formed part of a wider rollout that includes a birthday celebration and concert dates. The impromptu cash gifting moment added an extra layer of excitement to the evening, drawing reactions from guests in the room and online viewers alike.

The gesture reinforced the bond between Mr P and his fanbase ahead of what is shaping up to be one of the more anticipated album releases of the season.

Watch Mr P surprise a loyal fan in the X video below:

Peter Okoye shares why he decided to speak out about his brothers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Peter Okoye explained why he decided to publicly share his side of the fallout with his brothers, Paul and Jude Okoye.

He said he had hoped they would acknowledge their alleged wrongs, but the situation kept getting worse, prompting him to speak out.

Peter added that he was seeking justice for P-Square fans and also discussed his allegations against Jude and Paul over the group’s finances and songwriting credits.

Source: Legit.ng