Paul Okoye, known as Rudeboy, marked his birthday on November 18 without his twin brother Peter Okoye for the first time

Peter Okoye announced in April 2026 that he was officially changing his birthday to November 30, separating himself from his twin

Rudeboy shared a video sitting alone at a dining table surrounded by food, writing that 'a king was born' on this day

Paul Okoye, the music star popularly known as Rudeboy, celebrated his birthday on Wednesday, November 18, without his twin brother Peter Okoye for the first time, following Peter's decision to officially adopt a different birth date.

The P-Square member took to social media to mark the occasion, sharing a video of himself seated alone at a dining table filled with food. In the caption, he expressed gratitude and pride, writing:

Paul Okoye ‘Rudeboy’ shares video of how he celebrated his birthday. Credit: iamkingrudy/psquare.

Source: Instagram

"+ 1 🔥🔥🔥 and on this day a king was born and blessed 🙏🏾 musically."

Peter Okoye moves his birthday to November 30

The solo celebration comes after Peter Okoye, who goes by the stage name Mr P, announced in April 2026 that he was parting ways with their shared birth date. In a tweet, Peter stated that November 30 would now be his official birthday, describing the move as a personal decision and thanking fans for their understanding.

The birthday post drew a wave of reactions from fans, with many expressing sadness over the visible rift between the brothers.

Rudeboy’s solo birthday followed Peter’s personal decision to choose another date. Credit: iamkingrudy

Source: Instagram

The video Paul Okoye shared on his birthday is below:

Fans react to Rudeboy's solo birthday

Here are some of the comments from Twitter below:

@JbrandyOfficial wrote:

"Happy Birthday King"

@peezzycloud commented:

"Peter talk say he no follow you do birthday again 😭"

@dozzylala shared:

"How do you even celebrate this when you and your twin (blood) brother are still fighting each other? To be honest, there's nothing to celebrate until you both make amends. No birthday wishes for either of you. Smh!"

@Misterslim3 reacted:

"Peter and Paul dem be 1 nor be 2 😞"

@BlessedGirl001 wrote:

"The Psquare we know 👑"

@PiL0RD said:

"U supposed to be chilling with ur twin, u guys are born the same day."

Rudeboy explains why he chose singing over dancing

Legit.ng previously reported that Rudeboy explained why he prioritised singing over dancing during performances in a recent interview with Luna Lifestyle TV on October 26, 2026.

Rudeboy said dancing could drain his energy and affect his singing.

He also revealed that he works out daily by jogging, although he does not enjoy going to the gym, as discussions around his comments brought renewed attention to his musical identity and P-Square’s history.

Source: Legit.ng