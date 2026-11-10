Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu met corps members currently serving in Lagos and shared their verdict on the state

The governor posted about the encounter on Instagram on Monday, November 9, 2026, drawing tens of thousands of likes

Corps members and residents flooded the comments section with their own experiences of serving in Lagos

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Ikeja, Lagos State - Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has backed claims by National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members that Lagos is the best state in Nigeria to complete the mandatory one-year service programme.

Sanwo-Olu said corps members he met personally told him Lagos topped every other state for the service experience.

Sanwo-Olu welcomes incoming corps members to Lagos state. Photo credit: Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Source: Twitter

The governor shared the exchange on his verified Instagram account, @jidesanwoolu, on Monday, November 9, 2026.

The post gathered over 30,600 likes and nearly 1,000 comments within hours of going live.

"I met some corps members today and they told me that Lagos is officially the best state to serve in. Honestly, who am I to disagree?" the governor wrote.

He added a welcome message directly to incoming corps members: "To all our corps members, welcome to Lagos. We are glad to have you here. Make the most of your service year, enjoy the experience and feel at home."

NYSC members, Lagos residents react

The post drew strong responses from people who had served or were currently serving in Lagos. User @hamzathamzee, who identified as a 2024 Batch A2 corps member from Niger State posted to Ikorodu, wrote:

"Yes, Lagos is the best! I'm a member of the 2024 Batch A2 from Niger state. an Ikorodu logos state Corp member. May Almighty God bless my uncle for making my service year in Ikorodu feel like I was serving in New York City (NYC). Much love Daddy Eko."

@dedayo_f echoed the sentiment: "No lies, Lagos is really the best place to serve."

@i_am_thetomi_ offered a longer perspective, writing: "Without a doubt. From a year 2000 Eko corper," suggesting the reputation of Lagos as a preferred posting destination stretches back decades.

Others used the moment to comment on the governor's public image. @bigsweech wrote:

"This is the only governor that often associates with his people. never discriminate. even the dress he wore at the Lagos fashion week was made by an Igbo stylist named Ugo."

@oluwatobimoney added:

"So for those that say he only use to do this during election, hope Yall can see now? He's always outside with his people, the media just cover him more during elections."

@toluwanimigold praised his leadership more directly:

"Our Guv'nor...of course everybody loves Lagos because Lagos guv'nor is working while others are......"

@honobiwusi wrote: "Before election, during election, after election, sanwo is still the Same."

@mariam_trish also commented: "Yes, I enjoyed my service year in Lagos."

Ogun announces cash palliatives for selected NYSC members

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the Ogun State Government approved a ₦50,000 welfare palliative for each of the 3,050 NYSC Batch C, Stream I corps members in Sagamu.

Disbursement of the funds began on Monday as corps members undergo their orientation programme at the Sagamu camp.

Ogun State also donated 500 mattresses to the NYSC orientation camp to improve accommodation conditions.

Source: Legit.ng