VeryDarkMan posted a video on November 20, 2026, backing Enioluwa's original comments about Nigerian youths and hard work

Food critic Opeyemi Famakin argued the backlash was never about the apology but about forcing Enioluwa to submit

Enioluwa had issued a public apology on X on November 17, 2026, clarifying he never meant to call Nigerian youths lazy

Social media activist VeryDarkMan and food critic Opeyemi Famakin have both spoken out in defence of beauty influencer Enioluwa Adeoluwa following his public apology over comments about Nigerian youths that set off a fierce online debate.

The controversy began after Enioluwa shared advice urging young Nigerians to embrace personal responsibility, seek out mentors, and persist rather than expect quick results. Some critics felt the remarks ignored the economic realities many youths face.

On November 17, 2026, Enioluwa responded to the backlash with an apology on X, clarifying that he never intended to suggest Nigerian youths are lazy and acknowledging that privilege may have shaped his perspective.

VeryDarkMan and Opeyemi Famakin react to Enioluwa's apology over controversial remarks. Photo: verydarkblackman/enioluwaofficial/opeyemifamakin

Source: Instagram

VeryDarkMan backs Enioluwa's message

Three days later, on November 20, 2026, VeryDarkMan posted a video on Instagram where he stood firmly behind the substance of Enioluwa's original message.

He agreed with the view that many young people now expect results without sustained effort, and that having role models and working consistently are both vital to success.

However, VeryDarkMan drew a clear line at the apology itself.

In his assessment, Enioluwa never labelled Nigerian youths lazy, which made the apology not only unnecessary but damaging to his credibility.

He argued that caving to public pressure after saying nothing factually wrong made the influencer look weak.

VeryDarkMan also acknowledged that unlike academic environments, where steady effort more reliably yields top grades, success in the real world can depend on factors beyond hard work alone.

He criticised those who distorted Enioluwa's original message and urged him to hold his ground.

Watch VDM speak in the Instagram video below:

Opeyemi Famakin questions the point of apologising

A day before VeryDarkMan's video, Opeyemi Famakin took to X on November 19, 2026, to offer his own take.

He argued that the entire episode was not really about the apology at all; it was about compelling Enioluwa to yield publicly.

Opeyemi Famakin pointed out that the influencer apologised promptly yet still faced calls for further accountability, raising the question of what admitting fault actually achieves when critics continue pushing regardless.

The food and perfume critic suggested that some people target public figures not because they genuinely seek correction but because bringing a prominent person down offers a sense of power.

He stated that when he personally holds an unpopular position, he chooses to stand by it and accept whatever follows, rather than back down under pressure.

Check out Opeyemi Famakin's X post below:

Enioluwa Adeoluwa’s apology to Nigerian youths draws comments from social media activist VeryDarkMan and food critic Opeyemi Famakin. Photo: enioluwaofficial

Source: Instagram

Enioluwa laughs at Iyabo Ojo

Legit.ng earlier reported that Enioluwa made fun of Iyabo Ojo at the airport as she was searching for her luggage.

A video captured how Iyabo Ojo reacted while searching for her bags at the airport as she travelled to Tanzania.

She was clearly confused while searching and trying to create a means of identifying her luggage. Fans shared their take on how Enioluwa reacted to the way the actress was acting as they travelled together.

Source: Legit.ng