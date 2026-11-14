Natasha Osawaru marked her birthday on November 14 with a heartfelt message, calling the past year rough but a blessing

The celebration came just hours after estranged husband 2Baba publicly celebrated his ex-wife, Annie Idibia, on Instagram

Nigerians flooded Natasha's comments with reactions after noticing the timing and the birthday coincidence with Annie

Natasha Osawaru rang in her birthday with a message of gratitude on November 14, but the timing quickly caught Nigerians' attention, coming barely hours after her estranged husband, Afrobeats veteran 2Baba, posted a birthday tribute to his ex-wife, Annie Idibia.

The Edo lawmaker took to Instagram to share her thoughts, acknowledging that the past year had been far from easy.

Edo lawmaker Natasha Osawaru shares an emotional birthday message after reflecting on a difficult year. Photo: honorableosawaru/official2baba/annieidibia1

Source: Instagram

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME! ANOTHER YEAR ADDED IN GOD'S GRACE. ITS BEEN A ROUGH YEAR BUT GOD TURNED IT ALL AROUND TO BE A BLESSING. I THANK YOU LORD JESUS FOR BRINGING ME THIS FAR.," she wrote.

2Baba's post for Annie Idibia

A day earlier, on November 13, 2Baba had posted a photo of Annie Idibia on his Instagram story alongside the message:

"Happy birthday @annieidibia1."

The gesture, though brief, was not lost on followers who were already watching the triangle closely.

2Baba ended his 13-year marriage to Annie Idibia before tying the knot with Natasha in 2025.

His subsequent separation from Natasha Osawaru brought both relationships back under public scrutiny, and his decision to publicly acknowledge Annie's birthday added fresh fuel to ongoing conversations.

Check out Natasha Osawaru's Instagram post below:

Nigerians react to Natasha Osawaru's birthday timing

The overlap in timing sparked a wave of reactions online, with many fans pointing out the irony of Natasha sharing a birthday period with Annie:

@hardeh0104 commented:

"So you and Annie are almost same birthday date and same zodiac sign,"

@vsweetpeach wrote:

"Natasha abeg leave me 😂😂😂😂"

@anathebosslady93 said:

"Don't worry 2face will post you also ❤️"

@estty_jesusbae reacted:

"Even birthday you still de share with Ani idibiya? Watin our Queen do you gon gon"

@brandymodela noted:

"You've never celebrated birthday on this date before. What changed?😮"

@angie__may27 shared:

"This year no favour second wives at all😢😢😢"

@hrp_endowed wrote:

"Toh! Happy o Mrs Nee Idibia. You and Miss Macaulay share the same birthday? It is really well o🤣🤣🤣🤣"

Natasha Osawaru and Annie Idibia's closely timed birthdays spark conversations following 2Baba's public message to his ex-wife. Photo: honorableosawaru

Source: Instagram

2Baba and new wife Natasha Osawaru trend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that 2Baba and his wife made headlines on blogs following a recent event they attended.

A video, which captured how both the musician and the Edo State lawmaker behaved at the event, has circulated on social media.

Netizens were more engrossed in the ensemble Natsaha wore for the occasion, triggering reactions online.

Source: Legit.ng