Bruno Guimaraes is set to face his former club Newcastle United for the first time since his £75 million summer move to Arsenal

Arsenal arrive at St. James' Park five points clear at the top of the table, with a strong head-to-head record against Newcastle

A cat famed for predicting football results has weighed in on the outcome of Saturday's fixture

Bruno Guimaraes will face Newcastle United for the first time since leaving the club when Arsenal travel to St. James' Park on Saturday, November 21, 2026, with kick-off scheduled for 6:30 PM Nigerian time.

The Brazilian midfielder, who served as Newcastle captain before completing a £75 million move to North London during the summer transfer window, returns to Tyneside as part of a table-topping Arsenal side.

Bruno Guimaraes returns to Newcastle with Arsenal. Photo by Visionhaus.

Source: Getty Images

Mikel Arteta's men currently sit first in the Premier League, five points ahead of second-placed Brighton and Hove Albion. Newcastle, managed by Matt Jaissle, find themselves in 12th place, 15 points behind the Gunners, in a position that leaves them closer to the relegation zone than the European spots.

As noted by Sofascore, Arsenal carry a strong recent record into the match, having won four of the last five Premier League meetings between the two clubs, including both fixtures against Newcastle last season.

A victory on Saturday would allow Arsenal to extend their lead at the top of the table, while a Newcastle defeat could push Jaissle's side dangerously close to the bottom three.

Mysterious cat predicts Newcastle vs Arsenal

Adding an unusual angle to the build-up, Nimbus Pronos, the cat known for predicting football match results, has given its verdict on the game.

In a video shared on Instagram, the feline oracle backed Arsenal to win at St. James' Park and pile further pressure on Newcastle heading into the busy winter period.

The Toons have had a shaky start to the season under the manager who moved to England from Saudi Arabia after the departure of long-term coach Eddie Howe.

Arsenal's injury news

Legit.ng previously reported that Mikel Arteta confirmed Arsenal’s injury lists ahead of their first Premier League game after the international break.

Bukayo Saka remains out for another four weeks, while Mikel Merino has joined the treatment table, but William Saliba returns from injury.

Source: Legit.ng