A video showing Davido's wristband with his wife Chioma's name on it surfaced on Instagram on Wednesday, November 11, 2026

The black bracelet, worn beneath his wristwatch on his right hand, featured each letter of Chioma's name in small white boxes

Fans who spotted the sweet gesture flooded the comments section with emotional reactions about the couple's bond

Davido appears to carry his love for wife Chioma wherever he goes, and a recently surfaced video from his Tanzania trip is proof of that.

Footage shared on Instagram on Wednesday, 11 November 2026, captured a close-up of the singer's right wrist during the trip he made alongside his wife, Chioma.

Davido and his wife seen in Tanzania as fans noticed the kind of bracelet he had on his wrist. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

Beneath his wristwatch sat a black bracelet with small white boxes spelling out each letter of Chioma's name. The quiet but deliberate gesture quickly caught the attention of fans online.

More pictures of Davido and his wife surfaced as they had fun in Tanzania during their boat cruise. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

The post's caption described the musician as "very intentional and obsessed with his WIFE," adding a prayer for the couple's union.

Here is the Instagram post about Davido showing his bracelet:

Fans celebrate Davido and Chioma's love

The comments section filled up fast, with many fans expressing admiration for the couple's relationship and praying for their continued happiness.

@ng.ozi631 wrote:

"Chioma is his peace...May God continue to be with them, protect them, and bless them...Two hearts that will always beat as one❤️❤️❤️"

@favour_blessed_1st commented:

"Lovely. And so shall it be forever and ever."

@stella_osiegbu reacted:

"Thank you Jesus for this beautiful love in this couple"

@chisomloloeze1 said:

"Hmmm omo this love choke."

@evonneberry5 shared:

"OBO this pepper too much Ooo❤️"

@yescataleya observed:

"Chioma has him, and he has Chioma everywhere—he's completely wrapped up in her!"

@queen_delight01 added:

"Omo nobody fit meet up again"

Lekki Street Boy speaks about Davido and Chioma

Legit.ng reported that Lekki Street Boy Dayo Keshiro shared a heartwarming account of how Afrobeats star Davido and his wife, Chioma, treated him and other street boys who lived outside their Lekki Phase 1 home.

In a video, Dayo revealed that the singer's neighbours reportedly wrote letters complaining about the boys making noise around the Admiralty area residence. However, rather than treating them harshly, Chioma allegedly showed them kindness by secretly giving them ₦200,000 and pleading with them not to reveal that she had given them the money.

Recalling the experience, Dayo expressed gratitude for the couple's kindness, describing it as something he and his friends would never forget.

Source: Legit.ng