Mikel Arteta confirmed he spoke to his squad and his own children after FPL accounts exposed potential team news before matches

A team linked to winger Tzolis appeared to reveal his return from a hamstring injury hours before Arsenal's trip to Liverpool

Arteta said Arsenal will take measures to ensure confidential team information is no longer compromised through FPL activity

Mikel Arteta has addressed his Arsenal players and his own family over the risk of team news leaking through Fantasy Premier League activity, warning that confidentiality is non-negotiable at the club.

The Arsenal manager, who is widely regarded as one of the most secretive figures in English football when it comes to team selection, has taken direct action after a specific incident raised concerns within the club.

Mikel Arteta restricts how Arsenal players make transfers on FPL. Photo by Pavel Lebeda.

Source: Getty Images

FPL gave Tzolis's return away

Several social media accounts dedicated to tracking FPL teams managed by Premier League players have grown popular among fans looking for clues about upcoming selections.

One such account monitors player transfers and captain picks as signals for potential starting line-ups. Before Arsenal's visit to Anfield earlier this month, a team believed to belong to winger Tzolis drew significant attention, as noted by London Evening Standard.

The Belgian had been sidelined with a hamstring injury since the start of October, but changes to his FPL squad, including bringing himself back into his team and naming himself as captain, became visible once the deadline passed on Saturday morning. This was more than 24 hours before kick-off.

Tzolis did start at Anfield, a decision that caught many observers off guard given he had been out of action for approximately a month.

Arteta clamps down on FPL use

Speaking publicly on the matter, Arteta confirmed he had already intervened at both squad and family level.

"I've spoken with the squad, and with my kids as well; they're constantly asking because they want to know! This is the kind of topic that happens in society now, and we have to deal with it," he said via arsenal.com.

"Confidentiality is critical because it's about trust and what you're trying to do. We'll take measures to make sure that doesn't happen again."

The intervention underlines how seriously Arteta takes the management of information ahead of matches, with even leisure activity by players and relatives now under scrutiny.

Arsenal next travel to St James' Park to face Newcastle United in matchday 11 of the Premier League, with the Gunners looking to extend their advantage at the top of the table.

Arteta confirms Saka’s injury timeline

Legit.ng previously reported that Mikel Arteta confirmed how long before Bukayo Saka is back in action after tearing his quadriceps against Bayern Munich.

The manager claimed that the England international who has spent a month sidelined is expected to be out for another one month with the injury.

Source: Legit.ng