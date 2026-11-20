Singapore requires most travellers to submit the SG Arrival Card with an electronic health declaration before arriving in the country

Certain groups are exempt from the requirement, including transit passengers who do not clear immigration

False declarations under the electronic health declaration carry legal consequences under Singapore's Infectious Diseases Act

Singapore requires nearly all incoming travellers to submit the SG Arrival Card (SGAC) alongside an electronic health declaration before they arrive in the country.

The submission applies broadly, but several categories of people are not required to comply.

Singapore requires most travellers to submit the SG Arrival Card (SGAC) and electronic health declaration before arrival. Photo credit: NurPhoto/Getty

Source: Getty Images

Who must submit the SGAC

According to official guidance, all travellers heading to Singapore are required to submit the SGAC with the electronic health declaration ahead of arrival, with two specific exceptions.

The first exemption covers travellers who are transiting or transferring through Singapore without clearing immigration.

The second covers residents, including Singapore Citizens (SCs), Permanent Residents (PRs), and Long-Term Pass holders, who are travelling through the Woodlands and Tuas Checkpoints.

Who counts as a long-term pass holder

Long-Term Pass holders include people on a Student's Pass, a Dependant's Pass, a Long-Term Visit Pass, or a Work Pass.

This group falls under the resident exemption only when using the Woodlands and Tuas land crossings.

All other travellers, regardless of nationality or visa status, must complete the submission before they set foot in Singapore.

The electronic health declaration is part of Singapore's broader effort to prevent the spread of diseases of concern and to protect the health of people living in the country.

Anyone who submits false information may face prosecution under the Infectious Diseases Act.

Singapore publishes food items travellers are allowed to bring

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has published its current rules on food products that travellers are permitted to bring into the country for personal use, covering everything from raw meat and seafood to processed goods such as biscuits, wine, and mooncakes.

Source: Legit.ng