Japan's eVisa scheme comes with specific restrictions that many travellers may not be aware of before planning their trip

The Japanese government has outlined the categories of people who are ineligible to apply for the eVisa

Travellers who plan to enter Japan by certain means of transport may find themselves locked out of the eVisa application process

Japan has revealed the categories of people who are not eligible to apply for its electronic visa (eVisa), drawing attention to restrictions that could affect travellers planning to visit the country.

According to Japan's official guidance, the eVisa is not available to travellers who are not entering Japan by air or sea.

Japan's eVisa system excludes travellers entering via unapproved routes, making transport choice a key requirement for visa eligibility. Photo credit: KyaniteRo/Getty

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.However, the sea route exception is narrow: only passengers travelling on international scheduled passenger ferries operating between Japan and Busan, South Korea, or Shanghai, China qualify under the sea travel provision.

Who cannot use Japan's eVisa

This means that anyone planning to enter Japan through any other route, including land crossings or non-scheduled sea journeys, cannot use the eVisa system and must pursue alternative visa arrangements through a Japanese embassy or consulate.

The restriction effectively rules out a significant portion of would-be applicants who may not be travelling via recognised international airports or the two approved ferry routes.

Travellers arriving on cruise ships or private vessels, for instance, would not meet the entry-method requirement for the eVisa.

What travellers should do

Anyone intending to visit Japan should confirm their mode of transport before beginning an eVisa application to avoid delays or rejections.

Those who do not qualify for the eVisa should contact the nearest Japanese diplomatic mission to find out which visa category applies to their situation.

Japan has been progressively expanding its eVisa system to make entry more accessible to travellers from eligible countries, but the travel-method restriction remains a firm condition for participation in the scheme.

Citizens are eligible for eVisa in Japan

Legit.ng earlier reported that Japan has released an updated list of countries whose citizens or residents are eligible to apply for a tourist eVisa, with the new arrangements taking effect from May 15, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng