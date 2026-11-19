Gsubz (gsubz.com), a Nigerian app used by more than 285,000 people to buy data, airtime and pay bills, has launched Gsubz Store , which lets anyone in Nigeria order products directly from Chinese factories and pay in naira. Orders are shipped by air or sea, cleared through customs and delivered to any Jumia pickup station in the country.



Source: UGC

For many Nigerians who sell online or want to start a small business, importing from China has come with the same problems: dollar payments that fail, agents who cannot be traced, and shippers that charge for at least 1 kg even when a parcel weighs much less. Gsubz says the new store removes these problems.

How to buy from China on Gsubz

Factory prices in naira: products are shown and paid for in naira from the Gsubz wallet, funded by bank transfer.

products are shown and paid for in naira from the Gsubz wallet, funded by bank transfer. Air or sea shipping: air takes 15 to 25 days; sea takes 70 to 90 days for heavy or bulky goods.

air takes 15 to 25 days; sea takes 70 to 90 days for heavy or bulky goods. Customs clearance included: there is nothing extra to pay at the port and no clearing agent to deal with.

there is nothing extra to pay at the port and no clearing agent to deal with. No minimum weight: you pay only for what your parcel actually weighs.

you pay only for what your parcel actually weighs. Pickup in every state: orders are delivered to any Jumia pickup station in Nigeria.

orders are delivered to any Jumia pickup station in Nigeria. One simple fee: Gsubz charges 5% of the value of the goods, with no fee on shipping or delivery.



Source: UGC

How much does shipping from China to Nigeria cost?

Buyers can check before ordering with the free China to Nigeria shipping calculator . It shows the current air and sea rates and gives estimates for common items such as wigs, shoes, bags and phone accessories.



Source: UGC

Who Gsubz Store is for

The store is aimed at small businesses that want to test new stock in small quantities, online vendors who resell clothes, hair, gadgets and accessories, and individuals who want to buy at factory prices.

"Many of our customers run small businesses," said Great Oputaolisa, founder and CEO of Gsubz. "They told us buying from China was too risky and too expensive for a first order. With Gsubz Store, you can start with one carton, pay in naira, and pick it up close to home."



Source: UGC

About Gsubz

Gsubz is a Nigerian app and website for buying data and airtime, paying electricity and TV bills, buying exam PINs and travel eSIMs, and shopping directly from Chinese factories in naira. It is run by Gsubz Enterprises Limited (CAC RC 7822660), has served Nigerians since 2021 and has more than 285,000 registered users. The Gsubz app has over 100,000 downloads on Google Play with a 4.5-star rating and is also on the App Store .

[Sponsored]

Source: Legit.ng