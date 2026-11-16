Pastor David Ibiyeomie publicly accused Nigerian clergy of staying silent about Tinubu's government due to tribalism and financial ties to political leaders

The preacher insisted he has never collected money from any government official, arguing that financial dependence is what silences most pastors

Ibiyeomie drew a sharp contrast between how preachers spoke out during Jonathan's era and their current silence, questioning the double standard

Pastor David Ibiyeomie has aimed at fellow Nigerian preachers, accusing many of them of going quiet on President Bola Tinubu's administration out of tribal loyalty and financial compromise.

The fiery address, delivered from a church auditorium stage before a large congregation, was posted on Instagram on Sunday, 15 November 2026, and has since set off significant debate online.

Pastor Ibiyeomie compares Goodluck Jonathan's tenure to Tinubu's regime while preaching. Photo credit@davidibiyeomieministry

Source: Instagram

Ibiyeomie argued that the silence of many clergy on pressing national issues, including poverty, the killing of Nigerians in South Africa, and what he described as anti-Christian laws, is rooted in tribalism.

The cleric was particularly pointed in drawing a comparison between how outspoken many preachers were during the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan and how quiet those same voices have been under the current government.

"Can you compare Jonathan time and now? They are keeping quiet," he said during the address.

Pastor Ibiyeomie speaks about his colleagues while preaching in his church during service. Photo credit@davidibiyeomieministry

Source: Instagram

Ibiyeomie challenges preachers on political ties

The pastor declared that he has never accepted money from any government official and challenged anyone to prove otherwise, saying financial dependence on political leaders is what prevents most clergy from speaking freely.

"You can't take money from a man and talk to him," he stated bluntly.

He also addressed what he sees as deteriorating living conditions in Nigeria, insisting that this is "the most difficult time" the country has faced, even as some voices deny that Nigerians are suffering.

Ibiyeomie also raised concerns about religious freedom, warning that any law restricting Christian preaching must be resisted.

"If Muslims can also raise their microphone, we are free to preach," he said.

Here is the Instagram video of the cleric speaking about the state of the country:

Fans react to Ibiyeomie's sermon

The video drew wide reactions across social media, with many Nigerians weighing in on the pastor's boldness and the broader point about clerical silence:

@ralph_newrevelation wrote:

"I support him on this."

@seunadex056 commented:

"I love this words Real."

@kenneth92247 shared:

"I may not like this man for the way he struggles for tithe but I like him for speaking up against bad government."

@oracle213 reacted:

"So you know, so.shameless"

@samtiago014 noted:

"But papa said it's was not protest ooo. That Dey are praying for the country."

@harry_odumegbu_ojukwu wrote:

"That is yoruba pastors and deacons, elders, unborn children and even ancestors. i just spoke to one of them now. disgraceful people"

Pastor Ibiyeomie warns Christians against unpaid tithes

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Pastor David Ibiyeomie urged Christians to pay their tithes before spending money on Christmas clothes and other festive activities, warning that neglecting the obligation could bring misfortune.

He recounted two incidents in which vehicle tyres burst and claimed both drivers had failed to pay their tithes, arguing that believers should not blame every difficulty on the devil.

The Salvation Ministries founder also criticised Christians who paid incorrect amounts and warned them against neglecting their tithes in December.

Source: Legit.ng