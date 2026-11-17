Olamide released his 10-track album 'Time and Space' on November 16, 2026, under YBNL Nation and EMPIRE, with the artist personally painting the cover art

Former signee Asake reshared the album cover on his Instagram story, showing public support for his ex-boss's new project

Asake's gesture comes despite being left off the lineup for Olamide's upcoming YBNL reunion concert in December

Former YBNL Nation signee Asake, also known as Mr Money, has publicly shown love for Olamide's brand new album, "Time and Space," resharing the project's cover art on his Instagram story shortly after its release.

Olamide dropped the 10-track body of work on Monday, November 17, 2026, under YBNL Nation and EMPIRE. The album continues a long line of creative reinvention from one of Africa's most consistent music figures. In a personal touch that caught fans' attention, Olamide revealed he painted the cover art for the project himself.

Asake reshares his former boss Olamide's newly album cover on his Instagram Story. Credit mrmoney/olamide

Source: Instagram

The album made an immediate impact, climbing to the No. 1 spot on the Apple Music Nigeria Top Albums chart within 24 hours of its release.

What makes Asake's gesture particularly notable is the context surrounding it. Olamide recently unveiled the lineup for a YBNL reunion concert scheduled for December, and Asake's name was conspicuously absent. The confirmed performers include former label signees Adekunle Gold, Lil Kesh, Fireboy DML, and Young Jonn, alongside music producer Pheelz and DJ Enimoney.

Despite being left out of that announcement, Asake still chose to amplify his former label boss's new project on social media, a move that many fans are likely to interpret as a show of maturity and mutual respect between the two artists.

Olamide's lasting influence

Olamide signed Asake to YBNL Nation, and the singer went on to become one of the biggest names in Afrobeats. The two have since parted ways professionally, but Asake's decision to spotlight "Time and Space" suggested there is no bad blood between them, at least from his side.

With the album already topping charts and generating buzz, Olamide's latest project appears to be off to a strong start, and even artists who did not make the reunion concert cut are taking notice.

In related news, Legit.ng also reported that Asake announced his December concert set to take place in Lagos.

A screenshot of Asake's post about Olamide's album is below:

Asake backs Olamide's new album despite missing from YBNL reunion lineup. Credit: mrmoney

Source: Instagram

Olamide signs new artist

Legit.ng recalls reporting when YBNL announced that their boss, Olamide, had signed a new artist for the record label. Senth reacted to the announcement and described the legendary rapper as God-sent.

He noted that Olamide was sent into his life to save him from damnation.

The new artist would join Fireboy DML and Asake, who are signed to YBNL, and hoped to have a glittering career like his senior colleagues.

Source: Legit.ng