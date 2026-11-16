Davido responded to his Grammy nomination in the Best Global Music Album category with a brief but striking post on X

His sixth studio album Oriadé, released on July 31, 2026, marks 15 years of his career and blends Afrobeats with highlife and Afro-R&B

Fellow Nigerian artists Tems and Ayra Starr also earned nominations in the same category alongside Davido

Davido kept his response short but loud. After the Recording Academy announced nominees for the 69th Annual Grammy Awards on November 16, 2026, the Nigerian Afrobeats star took to X and posted just two words: "ORIADE 👑."

The post came shortly after it emerged that his sixth studio album, Oriadé, had secured a nomination in the Best Global Music Album category.

Afrobeats star Davido reacts after his sixth studio album Oriadé earns a Best Global Music Album Grammy nomination. Photo: davido/grammys

Source: Instagram

The album, which Davido had submitted across several categories, including Album of the Year, ultimately landed the global music nod alongside fellow Nigerians Tems and Ayra Starr.

What makes Davido's Oriadé stand out

Oriadé arrived on July 31, 2026, as a marker of 15 years in the music industry.

The Yoruba title draws from "ori," meaning head or destiny, and "adé," meaning crown, with the project anchoring itself in themes of purpose, leadership, and a return to African musical roots.

The 13-track album fuses Afrobeats with highlife and Afro-R&B, featuring a wide range of collaborators including Black Sherif, Leon Thomas, Aya Nakamura, and Mayorkun, among others.

The 2027 Grammy Awards ceremony is scheduled for February 7, 2027, in Los Angeles.

Check out Davido's reaction to his Grammy nod in the X post below:

Fans react to Davido's post

Fans flooded the replies to Davido's post with unwavering confidence. Here are some of the comments:

@abazwhyllzz wrote:

"Well deserved, no worry na you win am. ❤️🐐"

@Guccistarboi said:

"No fear idolo, you don win am"

@olamidefaruq114 declared:

"Album of the year 🔥🔥"

@it_Rutie stated:

"If you no win am, I go sue Grammy awards. Oriade clear!"

@Youngsavag542 added:

"Nah you get that grammy award Davido for winning"

Davido shares his reaction to his latest Grammy nomination as fans celebrate Oriadé's international recognition. Photo: davido

Source: Instagram

Davido opens up about his friendship with Rema

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Afrobeats star Davido explained that he shares a close friendship with fellow singer Rema, despite the pair never recording a song together.

He said Rema often calls him for conversations that can last up to an hour, describing the younger singer as respectful and his Edo brother.

Davido also praised Rema’s success and left the door open for a possible musical collaboration in the future.

Source: Legit.ng