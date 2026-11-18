The German Mission in Nigeria issued a public advisory on Wednesday about what travel documents are required when submitting a German visa application

The mission drew a clear distinction between a flight ticket, a flight reservation, and a travel itinerary for prospective applicants

Nigerians planning to apply for a German visa were urged to check the relevant checklist before preparing their documents

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

The German Mission in Nigeria has told prospective visa applicants that buying a flight ticket before submitting an application is not a requirement under German visa rules.

The mission directly addressed a common misconception among Nigerian applicants, writing: "Germany, no, you do not. A booked flight ticket is NOT required when submitting your application."

Germany says Applicants should check their visa-category checklist to see which travel document they need. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The advisory was published on the mission's official X account @GERinNigeria on Wednesday, November 18, 2026

The mission said applicants should instead provide either a flight reservation or a proposed travel itinerary, depending on which the applicable visa checklist specifies.

Flight ticket, reservation and itinerary explained

To reduce confusion during the application process, the German Mission broke down the differences between three travel documents that applicants often mix up.

A flight ticket, according to the mission, is issued only after a traveller has completed the purchase of a flight. It is a confirmed transaction.

A flight reservation, by contrast, is a booking that shows proposed flight details and is typically held for a limited time without requiring full payment upfront.

"A flight ticket is a ticket issued after purchasing your flight," the mission noted.

A travel itinerary is a broader document outlining a planned journey, covering departure and arrival dates, destinations and any connecting flights where relevant.

The mission described it as "an outline of your planned journey, including details such as departure and arrival dates, destinations and connecting flights, where applicable."

What Nigerian Applicants Should Do

The German Mission urged Nigerians to consult the checklist that applies to their specific visa category to confirm which of the two acceptable documents, a flight reservation or a travel itinerary, is required.

Applicants were warned against assuming a purchased ticket is needed before their application is considered.

The mission encouraged those planning to apply to visit the official German Missions in Nigeria website for full details on visa requirements and procedures.

It also asked those who found the advisory useful to share it with others considering a German visa application.

Germany explains how foreigners can obtain citizenship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Germany's nationality law outlines specific conditions under which foreigners living abroad can apply for German citizenship without relocating.

Former German citizens and their minor children are among those who may qualify for naturalisation through a dedicated application process.

Descendants of people who lost German citizenship due to the persecution between 1933 and 1945 are also entitled to apply.

Source: Legit.ng