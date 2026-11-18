Georgia grants Investment Residence Permits to foreigners under two distinct investment options introduced in July 2019

Applicants can qualify by purchasing real estate worth over USD 300,000 or by investing the same amount through a Georgian company

Both pathways initially issue a 5-year permit, with permanent residency available to those who meet the conditions over that period

Georgia offers permanent residency to foreign nationals who invest at least USD 300,000 in select sectors of its economy, under the country's Law on Promotion and Guarantees of Investment Activity.

Regulations that took effect on July 2, 2019 established two separate pathways for foreigners to obtain an Investment Residence Permit, which can eventually lead to full permanent residency.

Georgia offers a clear path to permanent residency through a USD 300,000 investment in real estate or a Georgian company. Photo credit: AFP/Getty

Source: Getty Images

Investing directly in real estate

The first option allows applicants to purchase non-agricultural real estate in Georgia, covering land, apartments, or commercial property, provided the market value exceeds USD 300,000.

Applicants are required to commission an appraisal report confirming that the property meets this threshold.

Under this route, the Investment Residence Permit is valid for five years from the date of issue.

If the applicant still holds the property at the end of that period without having sold it, they become eligible to receive a Permanent Residence Permit.

Investing through a Georgian company

The second option requires the applicant to register a company in Georgia and channel USD 300,000 into it.

Qualifying uses of that capital include acquiring real estate through the company, issuing loans, or depositing funds in the company's term deposit account.

As with the first route, an evaluation report must confirm that the investment amount meets the required level.

There are no specific conditions attached to the investment itself at the point of application. However, once the five-year Investment Residence Permit is granted, the company must generate annual turnover above certain minimum figures each year:

1. USD 50,000 in the first year

2. USD 100,000 in the second year

3. USD 120,000 in each of the third, fourth, and fifth years

Applicants who meet these annual turnover requirements throughout the five-year period qualify for a Permanent Residence Permit at the end of it.

Both pathways are open to foreigners looking to establish a long-term legal foothold in Georgia through economic participation, with the company route offering more flexibility in how the investment capital is deployed.

Georgia publishes citizenship test fee

Legit.ng earlier reported that Georgia charges no fee for a first attempt at the citizenship test, but applicants who do not pass on their initial sitting will need to pay GEL 40 for every subsequent attempt they make.

Source: Legit.ng