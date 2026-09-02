A video of Bishop Wale Oke arriving at an event surfaced online on September 2, 2026, showing ladies kneeling before him

About six women officiating at the entrance dropped to their knees as the cleric approached, and he paused to greet and bless them

The clip sparked a wave of reactions online, with many Nigerians sharing their thoughts on honour and respect

A video showing Bishop Wale Oke being received with deep reverence at an event has caught significant attention online, with many Nigerians weighing in on what they witnessed.

The recording, which circulated on Instagram on 2 September 2026, captured the moment the cleric and his wife arrived at an event entrance.

Reactions as Bishop Wale Oke’s arrival at event raise eyebrows. Photo credit@franciswaleoke

Source: Instagram

As the bishop walked in, roughly six women who were officiating at the door went down on their knees before him.

Rather than walking past, Bishop Oke took a moment to acknowledge each of them warmly, placing his hand on the heads of some as he moved along and pausing to share a few words with others. His wife, meanwhile, had walked ahead into the hall.

A show of honour that moved many

The footage clearly resonated with viewers, with several commenters reflecting on what they described as a rare display of honour. Many noted that such gestures of respect have become increasingly uncommon.

Bishop Wale Oke trends over entrance at event. Photo credit@franciswaleoke

Source: Instagram

One commenter, @ju_ibe, recalled that this kind of behaviour was characteristic of the bishop even in the past, writing that he would "touch every protocol and ensure he declares blessings over each person," adding, "I'm glad to see he still does it. Fathers."

Others used the moment to spark a broader conversation about respect within homes and communities.

Here is the Instagram video of Bishop and how the female ushers greeted him below:

Here are some of the reactions below:

@ysagifted wrote:

"As a yourba girl I can relate"

@bammys_corner commented:

"It is called honour"

@the_victory_marcus shared:

"Honour is still a thing!,"

@ju_ibe wrote:

"Back then, Bishop would touch every protocol and ensure he declares blessings over each person. I'm glad to see he still does it. Fathers."

@thephenomenalray said:

"Yes o honour is a big deal o. it is so sad we can hardly find it these days."

@mypeculiarhair added:

"I hope those women/ladies will honor their husbands at home or publicly like what I saw in this video…::"

Bishop Wale Oke speaks about insecurity

Legit.ng had reported that the President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Francis Wale Oke, warned individuals involved in criminal activities that they will face the consequences of their actions if they refuse to change.

The cleric described those who threaten the peace of Nigeria through crime and other acts of wickedness as evil-minded citizens who will eventually face divine punishment.

Oke made the remarks while speaking about the state of the nation, urging those involved in criminal activities to turn away from their ways. He warned that such individuals would meet their end in no time unless they repent and embrace a path of righteousness.

Source: Legit.ng