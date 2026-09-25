A video recently emerged online showing an NGO appealing for donations to help self-proclaimed relationship expert Blessing CEO has gone viral

An audio clip allegedly featuring Blessing CEO's voice revealed she lost her second son while detained

The NGO, Isaamira Foodbank, said Blessing CEO needed 56 million naira to cover her bail and settle debts owed to her accusers

An NGO has gone public with a fundraising appeal for Blessing Nkiru Okoro, the self-proclaimed relationship expert popularly known as Blessing CEO, after a video surfaced on social media on Friday, September 25, 2026, claiming she remains in custody and has reportedly lost a child.

Recall that in July 2026, Blessing CEO was granted N20m bail over alleged N69.15m property fraud.

Blessing CEO reportedly loses a loved one while in custody. Credit: blessingceoofficial

Source: Instagram

The recent footage, shared online, featured a representative of an NGO called Isaamira Foodbank, identified as Isa, who spoke directly to the Nigerian public, urging compassion and financial support for the embattled media personality.

Central to the video was an audio clip allegedly recorded by Blessing CEO herself, in which she described the anguish of losing her second son while behind bars.

"My second son Bryann was so full of life, so much life. I have not even had the opportunity to pay my last respect. Like I said, while in custody, I lost my second son Bryann. So, I pray this comes out positive so I can leave this place and go pick up the pieces of my life and pay my respect to him," the voice said.

NGO targets 56 million for Blessing CEO

Isa, speaking on behalf of Isaamira Foodbank, clarified that the campaign is not an attempt to excuse any wrongdoing, but a call for basic human decency.

"I'm not asking anyone to ignore the law, excuse her mistakes or dismiss the pain of anyone involved. I'm simply asking us to remember that before anything else, Blessing is human. She's a woman, a mother, a person and like every one of us, she deserves compassion and opportunity for redemption," she said.

According to the NGO, Blessing CEO has been granted bail but requires 20 million naira to meet the bail conditions. On top of that, the organisation claimed she owes 36 million naira to the individuals who filed the case against her, bringing the total fundraising target to 56 million naira.

Reactions trail reports about Blessing CEO"s loss on social media. Credit: blessingceoofficial

Source: Instagram

"Our fundraising target is 56 million naira and we don't even know how to, where to get this money to settle this problem," Isa said, adding that all donations received would be tracked and properly documented.

Blessing CEO had not issued any public statement regarding the claims at the time this report was published.

The viral video claiming Blessing CEO reportedly lost her second son is below:

Nigerians on Instagram were largely sceptical about the appeal, given the personality's history with public controversies.

Recall that earlier this year, Blessing CEO made headlines after she made a bold claim of battling stage 4 breast cancer.

Saida BOJ speaks on Blessing CEO's show

Legit.ng previously reported that Saida BOJ made the headlines after featuring on Blessing CEO's podcast.

During the podcast, the lady claimed that a man must have N50 million in his account before he can think about marriage.

She also argued that marriage has a lot of expenses, which include taking care of children and their mother.

Source: Legit.ng