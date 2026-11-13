Social media critic Japhman called out VeryDarkMan on Instagram on November 12, 2026, over his defence of Blessing CEO

Japhman accused VeryDarkMan of applying double standards by shielding allies while publicly condemning government corruption

The critic questioned how the Ratel movement can champion accountability while protecting figures linked to public fraud

VeryDarkMan is under fire after publicly defending Blessing CEO and asking Nigerians to extend forgiveness to her following her involvement in a fake cancer scandal.

Instagram-based social media critic Japhman, in a video posted to his page on November 12, 2026, took direct aim at the popular commentator, arguing that the defence represents a sharp contradiction to everything VeryDarkMan claims to stand for through his "Ratel" movement.

Social media critic Japhman challenges VeryDarkMan's position on accountability and support for Blessing CEO. Photo: verydarkblackman/officialbblessingceo

Source: Instagram

Japhman's case against VeryDarkMan

At the heart of Japhman's argument is what he describes as a troubling double standard.

He pointed out that Blessing CEO had previously served jail time for financial crimes involving the EFCC, commonly referred to as "Wire Wire," yet accountability for her public deception around a fabricated cancer diagnosis has seemingly been set aside because of her association with VeryDarkMan.

Japhman compared this dynamic to politicians who switch parties without consequence, suggesting that personal loyalty within the Ratel network functions as a shield against scrutiny.

He also drew parallels to the Naira Marley and Sam Larry controversies surrounding Mohbad's case, framing it as part of a broader pattern where allegiance takes priority over ethics.

The critic further questioned VeryDarkMan's decision to criticise Davido over his uncle, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke's political support for President Tinubu, while simultaneously expecting the public to rally behind figures he personally endorses.

Blessing CEO's cancer fraud controversy sparks backlash against VeryDarkMan over his support for the embattled relationship expert. Photo: verydarkblackman/officialbblessingceo

Source: Instagram

"Wrong is wrong," says Japhman

Japhman was careful to acknowledge VeryDarkMan's genuine achievements, including several successful fund recovery interventions on behalf of ordinary Nigerians. However, he argued that those contributions do not make him immune to criticism.

In the caption accompanying his video, Japhman wrote:

"VeryDarkMan, you can't dictate who Nigerians should love or hate. First Naira Marley, now Blessing CEO—your support doesn't put anyone above criticism. Why drag Davido over his uncle's political choices while expecting us to embrace everyone you endorse? Wrong is wrong. The Ratel umbrella should never shield anyone from accountability!"

The central argument being made is that for someone who positions himself as a self-proclaimed "fourth arm of government," VeryDarkMan's credibility depends on applying the same standard of accountability to everyone, including those closest to him.

Watch Japhman speak about VDM in the Instagram video below:

Blessing CEO begins refunding donors

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Blessing CEO had started refunding Nigerians who donated money for her alleged cancer treatment.

The influencer shared bank receipts on April 21 showing she returned ₦250 to social media activist VDM and ₦1 million to another donor.

This refund process followed massive pressure from contributors and a petition submitted to the EFCC over alleged forged medical documents.

Source: Legit.ng