Nollywood actress Doris Ogala shared a video call with Blessing CEO on Instagram, showing the influencer speaking from a vehicle

Blessing CEO had been held at Kirikiri Medium Security Prison in Lagos since June 2026, facing three EFCC cases

Nigerians flooded the comments with mixed reactions, from warm welcomes to pointed warnings about her conduct going forward

Controversial relationship influencer Blessing CEO has reportedly left Kirikiri Medium Security Prison in Lagos, with footage of a video call between her and Nollywood actress Doris Ogala circulating online.

In the clip shared by Doris Ogala on Instagram on October 24, 2026, Blessing CEO was seated in a vehicle, visibly relaxed and in good spirits as she spoke with the actress shortly after what appears to have been her release.

Doris Ogala announces Blessing CEO’s release after months in prison as Nigerians share mixed reactions. Photo: officialbblessingceo

Source: Instagram

Doris Ogala accompanied the post with the caption:

"Blessing ceo is finally out thank you Jesus... Awwwww ajjeeeyyyy"

Blessing Okoro Nkiruka, popularly known as Blessing CEO, had been in custody since June 2026 in connection with three separate Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) cases.

Two of the charges relate to tenancy disputes over Lekki properties, with the alleged amounts totalling over ₦105 million, while a third case centres on donations she is said to have collected after claiming to have been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer.

She entered not guilty pleas across all three matters. Although bail was granted in the property-related cases, complications around surety arrangements kept her behind bars for several months.

The influencer's time in detention was also marked by personal tragedy. She lost her second son, Bryan, while still in custody.

Comedian Princewill visited Blessing CEO at the prison on October 20 and publicly urged human rights organisations and the Lagos State government to look into her situation, pointing out that at least one of the disputed sums had already been returned.

It is worth noting that her release had not been confirmed by official court or prison sources at the time of this report.

Watch Doris Ogala and Blessing CEO speak in the Instagram video below:

Nigerians react to the news of Blessing CEO's release

The video sparked a wave of online comments, ranging from heartfelt relief to cautious warnings.

@InahKenneth wrote:

"Welcome back, our eyes are on you from now on"

@dells_hair_world commented:

"Which one be thank you Jesus like she was illegally kept there ..she paid for her mistakes Abi nah so you wan take run abia state bias"

@laubora_outfits said:

"Welcome back and rest in peace to your son"

@nwadike_chi wrote:

"Thank you Jesus best News ever"

@pifeoma031 added:

"BCEO the street queen.. welcome bk"

@e.gifted_ observed:

"You can tell she is already warming up her mouth already 😂"

@nwaafir455 commented:

"I hope she learns her lesson and mourn her child in peace 🕊️🕊️🕊️"

Doris Ogala’s video call with Blessing CEO sparks reactions after the controversial influencer reportedly regains freedom from prison. Photo: doris_ogala/officialbblessingceo

Source: Instagram

Blessing CEO denies authorising fundraiser

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Blessing CEO confirmed her son Bryan Onyedikachi’s death while in custody but denied authorising Amira Agiye to announce the news or raise money in her name.

Speaking with Nollywood actress Doris Ogala, she said she should have been the one to announce her son’s death, contradicting the ₦56 million fundraising appeal.

Doris Ogala subsequently urged donors to request refunds, claiming Blessing was already close to completing her bail process.

Source: Legit.ng