Blessing CEO admitted that she never had cancer, despite previously telling the public that she was battling the disease

The relationship therapist said a medical examination found a lump in her, but further tests showed it was not cancerous

She confessed that she deliberately presented the condition as cancer to attract financial support, explaining how donations began and later stopped

Controversial relationship therapist Blessing CEO has admitted that she misled Nigerians by claiming she had cancer while soliciting financial support from members of the public.

The social media personality confessed during a recent interview with activist VeryDarkMan, where she explained what happened behind her fundraising campaign.

Blessing CEO admits she falsely claimed to have cancer to attract financial support from Nigerians. Photos: @blessingceo/IG.

Source: Instagram

Blessing CEO said she had discovered a lump after undergoing a medical examination.

However, she claimed further findings established that the lump was not cancerous.

Despite this, she presented her condition to the public as cancer, admitting that her decision was deliberate.

Blessing CEO explains why she made the claim

During the interview, Blessing CEO described her actions as an emotional game, acknowledging that she wanted people to support her financially.

She said:

“I played an emotional game. I did not have cancer. I had a lump in my frontal, but it was not cancerous. I deliberately told the public that the lump was cancerous because I wanted financial support.”

The therapist also recalled initially creating the impression that she was considering selling some of her personal belongings, including her car and house.

However, according to her, people encouraged her to share her account details so they could send financial assistance.

Blessing CEO said donations began arriving from different people, with supporters sending varying amounts of money.

But the fundraising campaign reportedly took a different turn after VeryDarkMan questioned her claims and demanded evidence of her cancer diagnosis.

She admitted that donations stopped shortly after the activist released a video challenging her account.

Watch the X video of Blessing CEO's interview here:

Blessing CEO admits she played an emotional game with Nigerians over her alleged cancer diagnosis. Photo: @blessingceo/IG.

Source: Instagram

Sarah Martins accuses Blessing CEO of faking cancer diagnosis

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nollywood actress Sarah Martins had accused Blessing CEO of faking her cancer battle. She claimed the influencer’s neighbour confirmed the illness was a stunt for sympathy and money.

The allegation sparked fresh controversy around Blessing CEO’s online cancer narrative.

Source: Legit.ng