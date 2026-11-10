VDM’s elder brother, Macavelli, has shown off a newly acquired four-bedroom apartment for artistes signed to his record label, Velli Music Worldwide

The businessman also introduced the label’s new logo, but social media users reportedly noticed similarities with Davido’s DMW branding

Macavelli used the tour to introduce two of his artists, Badman T and EG Swift Music, while promising that the label would soon release new music

VDM’s elder brother, Macavelli, has given fans a glimpse into his music business after unveiling a new apartment secured for artists signed to his record label, Velli Music Worldwide.

In a video shared on social media, VDM's brother took viewers on a tour of the four-bedroom property, describing it as the label’s new home and a space where more artists could be accommodated.

VDM's brother shows off his new label logo that resembles that of Davido. Photos: @theverydarkman/IG.

Source: Instagram

The unveiling also introduced the label’s logo, which caught the attention of social media users for its reported resemblance to the branding of Davido’s record label, Davido Music Worldwide (DMW).

Macavelli shows off four-bedroom apartment

While taking viewers around the property, Macavelli recalled how he previously complained about being unable to secure an apartment because of an issue with a landlord.

He said the label eventually got a four-bedroom property for the same amount, giving them more room to accommodate additional people.

The apartment features several rooms, a kitchen, and space Macavelli said would be used for a music studio.

He also admitted that some work was still ongoing, including studio padding and other arrangements.

VDM’s brother introduces artists

During the tour, Macavelli introduced Badman T and EG Swift Music as artistes signed to the label.

He encouraged fans to follow them on social media, adding that their music would be released soon.

“We're taking over,” he declared while promoting the label's upcoming projects.

However, beyond the new apartment and artists, the label's logo became another talking point, with social media users drawing comparisons with Davido's DMW branding.

Watch the X video of Macavelli unveiling the house here:

Reactions trail VDM's brother's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@Rain2057310 stated:

"Any recordlaabel wey dy behaved like this it's to show you no artistes fit make for there"

@JohnDhuslla noted:

"Hope you all are now seeing that VDM, kokopee and this him brother dey use this whole Davido issue to chase clout and benefit themselves and VDM is fully aware and support, na mumu go still think say that guy na activist"

VDM has been in a running battle with Davido.Photo: @theverydarkman/IG.

Source: Instagram

Davido and Chioma attend Zlatan’s white wedding

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Afrobeats star Davido and his wife, Chioma Adeleke, turned heads with their coordinated appearance at Zlatan Ibile and Davita Lamai’s white wedding in Marrakech, Morocco, on November 4, 2026.

Davido wore a black tuxedo and dark sunglasses, while Chioma complemented him in a flowing teal gown with a jewelled neckline and matching accessories.

Source: Legit.ng