Finland's immigration authority published rules allowing international students on study permits to work up to 30 hours per week on average

Students whose degrees require internships or diploma work are exempt from the weekly 30-hour working limit under certain conditions

Both the student and their employer share responsibility for ensuring the maximum working hours are not exceeded

Finland's Finnish Immigration Service (Migri) has set out the working rights available to international students who hold a residence permit for studies in the country.

Under the rules, students are allowed to work in paid employment in any field for an average of 30 hours per week. This translates to roughly 120 hours per month or a total of 1,560 hours per year.

Finland allows international students on study permits to work up to 30 hours per week on average while pursuing their studies. Photo credit: Tacca/Getty

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How the 30-hour rule works

The weekly limit is calculated as an average across the year, meaning students can work longer hours in some weeks as long as the overall average stays within the 30-hour threshold by year's end.

During holiday periods, students may work full-time, provided the annual average does not exceed 30 hours per week.

Where a student's degree requires completing an internship or diploma work, the 30-hour weekly restriction does not apply, but only if it was agreed from the outset that the student would earn academic credits for that work.

If the placement is registered as a credited internship after the fact, the standard limit still applies.

Employer responsibilities and oversight

Migri says the employer is required to verify how many hours a student's residence permit allows them to work.

Responsibility for staying within the permitted hours falls on both the student and their employer. The body responsible for monitoring working time compliance is the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

Students whose residence permits were issued before legislative changes that came into force on 15 April 2022 retain the same working rights as those granted under the updated rules, meaning they are also entitled to work for an average of 30 hours per week.

Maximum time foreigners can receive social assistance in Finland

Legit.ng earlier reported Finland has tightened the requirements for foreigners seeking citizenship, introducing a new rule that places a cap on how long applicants can receive state financial support before they are eligible to apply.

Source: Legit.ng