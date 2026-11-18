Batch 25C NYSC members in Oyo State had been waiting for their ₦77,000 October allowance since their Passing-Out Parade

VeryDarkMan went public with complaints from over 100 corps members, calling out the NYSC Director-General over the delay

NYSC attributed the hold-up to a technical glitch in the government's financial management system

Oyo State Batch 25C corps members broke into celebration after their long-delayed October allowances finally landed in their accounts, following public pressure from social media activist VeryDarkMan, also known as Martins Vincent Otse.

On November 18, 2026, VDM shared a video on his Instagram page showing a corps member reacting with excitement to the credit alert and expressing gratitude to him for taking up the matter.

VDM earns praise from Batch 25C Oyo corps members following the payment of their delayed ₦77,000 NYSC allowance. Photo: verydarkblackman/nysc

Source: Instagram

Alongside the footage, VDM wrote:

"BATCH 25c OYO state corpers have been paid their allowance."

VDM calls out NYSC DG over ₦77,000 allowee delay

The activist had first raised the alarm two days earlier, on November 16, after receiving messages from more than 100 affected corps members.

According to VDM, the members completed their service and attended their Passing-Out Parade at the end of October but had not received their final ₦77,000 allowance. Many were also anxious about being removed from the payroll entirely.

VDM argued that the funds were already captured in the budget and that the delay was unacceptable given the sacrifices corps members make during their service year. He made repeated public calls for the NYSC Director-General to act immediately.

NYSC blames technical glitch

The NYSC management responded by attributing the payment hold-up to a technical fault within the Government Integrated Financial Management Information System (GIFMIS), which the scheme uses to process monthly allowances.

Officials confirmed that the entitlements were fully budgeted for, noting that the Director-General had personally met with some of the affected members.

The NYSC further stated that payments had been processed for the group as of November 17, with any outstanding cases to be resolved without further delay.

Online, the swift turnaround drew widespread praise for VeryDarkMan, with many crediting his public campaign as the catalyst that pushed the resolution forward.

The episode has renewed conversations around the welfare of corps members and the accountability of institutions responsible for their entitlements.

Watch the NYSC member appreciate VDM in the X video below:

VeryDarkMan receives appreciation from Oyo corps members as NYSC pays their delayed allowance following his public outcry. Photo: verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

VDM leaks Zinoleesky's voice note with Lil Frosh

Legit.ng reported that, on Monday, November 9, 2026, Verydarkman released a leaked voice note allegedly capturing a private conversation between Lil Frosh and Zinoleesky after Mohbad’s death.

In the recording, Lil Frosh claimed Davido personally called him to advise Zinoleesky to leave Marlians Records.

VDM said he had kept the recording for a long time, alleging that Davido and others had discussed plans to have Mohbad arrested in a WhatsApp group.

Source: Legit.ng