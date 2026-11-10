VDM shared a leaked voice note on Monday, November 9, 2026, capturing a private call between Lil Frosh and Zinoleesky recorded after Mohbad's death

In the recording, Lil Frosh revealed that Davido personally called him and urged him to advise Zinoleesky to leave Marlians Records

Verydarkman said he held onto the recording for a long time before releasing it, claiming Davido and others planned Mohbad's arrest on WhatsApp

A leaked voice note between Lil Frosh and Zinoleesky has reignited the controversy surrounding Mohbad's death, with Verydarkman (VDM) dropping the recording on Instagram on Monday, November 9, 2026, deepening his public falling-out with Davido.

The voice note, shared by VDM, reportedly captured a private phone conversation that took place approximately five days after Mohbad passed away.

VDM shares the reason he is after Davido as he shared what the singer allegedly told his ex-record label member about Zinoleesky. Photo credit@verydarkman/@zinoleesky/@lilfrosh

Source: Instagram

In it, Lil Frosh can be heard telling Zinoleesky to keep their conversation between them, before disclosing that Davido had reached out to him directly.

According to Lil Frosh in the recording, Davido urged him to contact Zinoleesky and advised him to exit Marlians Records. Lil Frosh quoted Davido as saying:

"Call your brother make you warn am, make he comot from there" and "Advise your brother make him comot for that place, make him gbese."

Lil Frosh also mentioned to Zinoleesky that he had been staying at someone's place, squatting at the time of the call.

Lil Frosh is on the lips of Nigerians over a voice note shared by VDM about him and Zinoleesky. Photo credit@lilfrosh

Source: Instagram

VDM accuses Davido of involvement in his arrest

Reacting to the released voice note, VDM said he had been sitting on the recording for a considerable period before deciding to go public. He stated that Lil Frosh reaching out to Zinoleesky around that time felt like guilt, and that he anticipated Lil Frosh would deny everything, which is precisely why he released the audio as evidence.

VDM went further, claiming that Davido acknowledged knowing someone named Cuties Julss, and alleged that his own arrest was coordinated via WhatsApp.

He said the Mohbad case is personal to him and that he has additional evidence yet to be made public. The activist added that people who had compromised the case did so because they had something to gain, before issuing a sharp warning: "Make I no hear anybody cough again."

He also expressed deep disappointment in Davido, saying, "This Mohbad case is personal. There is something to it, if them like make them buy me car or house." Recall that the feud between Davido and VDM has not yet ended.

Here is the Instagram video shared by VDM about Lil Frosh, Zino and Davido:

Fans' reactions to the leaked voice note

Nigerians online were divided on what the voice note actually proves. Here is what some had to say:

@its.ttokonkwo wrote:

"Now show us when Davido told Lil Frosh to call Zino."

@queen_rantimi said:

"You knew all this and you go him weeding go chop, dem Lodge you for hotel, oga Enter room, this one no still enter."

@kiii_ra0 commented:

"This is just what everyone can do! You hear say them bullied someone till he kpai and you know someone in that same label, shey you no go offer them solution?? Anybody can do this especially someone you've signed before."

@dazzlnbeau wrote:

"Sorry but this doesn't prove shii!! Everybody was pitying zino when this saga was on!! Ppl compared he's before and after pic and told him to leave!! And in this voice note, I ddnt hear him say that davido wanted to sign zino! He was only worried about hes future!!."

@yk__xyx said:

"God bless Zlatan mother for telling him not to speak"

@samabilitythings0077 added:

"Iil frosh left 30BG 2020 and Mohbad died 2023,,so can you guys make this story make sense???"

Davido shares video of office at Pacific Holdings

Legit.ng reported that Nigerian music superstar Davido gave fans a glimpse into his corporate side after showing off his executive office at Pacific Holdings headquarters, the conglomerate owned by his father, billionaire businessman Dr Adedeji Adeleke. In the viral clip, the singer appeared relaxed and confident while seated behind a large desk, with floor-to-ceiling windows offering a stunning view of the surrounding cityscape.

The video sparked reactions across social media, with fans expressing mixed opinions about the singer's business interests and privileged background. While some admired Davido's apparent involvement in the corporate world beyond music, others seized the opportunity to taunt VDM and make comparisons with the activist's office.

Source: Legit.ng