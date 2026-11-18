The NCC has given telecom operators until December 31, 2026, to prove they are effectively using their allocated spectrum or risk losing it

Operators must show investments in network infrastructure and improvements in coverage, capacity and service quality

The directive comes as data consumption rises and Nigeria's 5G coverage remains low at 13%

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has given telecommunications operators until December 31, 2026, to demonstrate effective utilisation of their allocated spectrum or risk losing the frequencies.

The directive is aimed at ensuring that valuable telecommunications resources are not left unused while millions of Nigerians continue to experience poor network quality, congestion and limited broadband coverage.

MTN, Airtel, Other Telcos Face December 31 Deadline as NCC Moves to Reclaim Unused Spectrum

Source: UGC

Spectrum refers to the radio frequencies that telecom operators use to transmit voice calls, internet data and other wireless communication services.

Because it is a limited national resource, the NCC wants operators to demonstrate that their allocations are supporting actual network deployment and improved services.

Under the directive, operators must show that their assigned frequencies are being actively deployed through investments in network infrastructure, equipment and service expansion.

They are also expected to demonstrate that the spectrum is contributing to improved network capacity, coverage and quality of service rather than remaining idle.

The Commission has reserved the right to withdraw and reassign frequencies without compensation or replacement where licensees fail to meet the utilisation requirements.

Operators with limited capacity to deploy their allocations could consider alternatives such as spectrum leasing, infrastructure sharing, consolidation, divestment or surrendering unused frequencies.

Rising data consumption puts pressure on networks

The directive comes as demand for telecommunications services continues to increase, driven by the growing use of video streaming, e-commerce, remote working, cloud computing and other digital services.

Industry statistics from the NCC showed that monthly data consumption in Nigeria increased from approximately 517,670 terabytes in January 2023 to 1.73 million terabytes in September 2026.

The sharp increase highlights the growing pressure on telecommunications infrastructure, particularly mobile networks, which handle a significant proportion of the country's internet traffic.

Unlike markets with widespread fixed broadband connections in homes and offices, many Nigerians depend largely on mobile networks for internet access.

This has made efficient spectrum management increasingly important as operators struggle to expand network capacity, improve connectivity and meet rising consumer demand.

Low 5G coverage raises concerns over spectrum utilisation

The NCC's directive also draws attention to the slow expansion of fifth-generation (5G) telecommunications services in Nigeria.

Despite significant investments by operators to secure 5G spectrum licences, the technology's population coverage stood at approximately 13% as of April 2026.

The figure highlights the need to accelerate infrastructure deployment and extend next-generation connectivity to more Nigerians.

The financial implications of underutilised spectrum are also considerable, given the hundreds of millions of dollars operators have invested in acquiring frequency allocations.

MTN, Airtel, Other Telcos Face December 31 Deadline as NCC Moves to Reclaim Unused Spectrum

Source: UGC

The December 31 deadline is expected to complement the Commission's proposed investment framework for the telecommunications industry.

Ultimately, the NCC wants operators to translate their spectrum holdings and financial commitments into better connectivity, wider broadband access and improved service quality for Nigerian consumers.

Source: Legit.ng