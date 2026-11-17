Vietnam’s city hospitals have rolled out specific salary packages and allowances to attract resident doctors to public healthcare facilities

The city's Resolution 36/2026/NQ-HĐND provides full tuition support of up to 100 million VND per year for doctors who commit to at least 6 years of service

Doctors specialising in hard-to-fill fields such as Intensive Care and Forensic Medicine qualify for an extra monthly living allowance worth nearly 10.62 million VND

Hospitals across Vietnam city have launched a range of financial incentives aimed at drawing resident doctors into the public health system, combining institutional benefits with broader city-level policy support.

Under current arrangements, resident doctors who sign employment contracts start on a salary coefficient of 2.67, placing their base monthly pay between 6.24 million VND and 6.75 million VND, depending on the applicable base salary rate.

Vietnam city hospitals offer competitive salary packages and incentives to attract resident doctors into the public healthcare system. Photo credit: Anadolu/Getty

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This figure does not include professional allowances or additional income streams.

Hospital-level incentives

Individual hospitals have added their own packages on top of the base pay. At the City Children's Hospital, newly appointed resident doctors receive an upfront payment of 20 million VND from the hospital's development fund, as well as the chance to take on after-hours consultations to boost their monthly earnings.

At People's Hospital 115, Nguyen Trai Hospital, Nguyen Tri Phuong Hospital, Oncology Hospital, and Le Van Thinh Hospital, resident doctors receive 100 per cent of additional income tied to labour productivity, alongside industry-specific allowances, pushing total net monthly earnings considerably higher.

City policy adds stronger incentive

Beyond what individual hospitals offer, Ho Chi Minh City's Resolution 36/2026/NQ-HĐND sets out a broader support framework.

Doctors who join the recruitment programme and commit to working at public hospitals for a minimum of six years are eligible for full tuition fee coverage, capped at 100 million VND per academic year.

For those who choose to specialise in high-demand but hard-to-fill fields including Intensive Care, Infectious Diseases, Pathology, and Forensic Medicine, the city pays an additional monthly living allowance equal to twice the regional minimum wage, worth between roughly 9.92 million and 10.62 million VND per month.

Who are resident doctors?

Resident physicians are regarded as the most rigorously trained members of the medical profession in Vietnam.

They sit competitive entrance examinations immediately after completing medical school and then spend three years in continuous training that combines theoretical study with night shifts, emergency response, and hands-on clinical work at major teaching hospitals.

These doctors are seen as essential to the long-term strength of specialised healthcare, responsible for acquiring and applying complex medical techniques that underpin the broader health system's development

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