Popular Nigerian cleric Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo has shared a brief relationship observation that immediately got people talking online

His contentious stance regarding the dynamics between couples sparked a heated debate among many internet users nationwide

Scores of social media commentators flooded the post to express completely opposing views about his unique claim

Nigerian relationship expert and cleric, Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo, has triggered a widespread debate online following his recent statement about how women should navigate finding a partner.

The resident pastor of David’s Christian Centre took to his official X handle to share what he considers a vital truth regarding courtship and marital choices for women.

Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo gives relationship advice to single women. Photo credit: Kingsley Okonkwo/X

Source: Twitter

Pastor Okonkwo gives relationship advice to women

According to him, women should adjust their approach and focus their attention on men who have already shown concrete interest in them.

Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo wrote:

"As a lady you don't choose who you want, you choose from who wants you."

"So start answering those dms, reply the chats and pick those calls."

The short post immediately went viral on the microblogging platform, drawing thousands of views and mixed reactions from everyday Nigerians.

Reactions as Pastor Okonkwo shares relationship advice

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the cleric's post below:

@jony222jony said:

"They start doing those in their 30s. They are more ruthless and selective in their 20s."

@SeSetheWriter said:

"But what if the person that wants you is not the chosen one."

@JayTee_mow said:

"Thank you pastor. Their pride too much.😂"

See Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo's X post that caused reactions below:

Lady details terrifying visit to boyfriend's house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian woman shared a terrifying experience she said she had while dating a wealthy man in 2023.

She claimed she heard strange noises at his house and later saw charms and pots containing human skulls.

Source: Legit.ng