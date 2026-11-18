The Department of State Services rejected Atiku Abubakar's allegation that it recruited people to stage protests in Sokoto State ahead of an ADC campaign

The DSS said its operatives in Sokoto were actually protecting ADC's governorship candidate when he was attacked on October 31, 2026, and two of them were hospitalised

After an internal investigation found no evidence to support the claim, the DSS asked Atiku to either publicly correct his statement or provide concrete proof

The Department of State Services (DSS) has publicly denied claims by former Vice President and ADC presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar that the agency organised protests to disrupt his party's campaign in Sokoto State.

The denial, signed by Deputy Director of Public Relations and Strategic Communications Favour Dozie and dated November 17, 2026, was addressed directly to Atiku and called on him to publicly correct the record.

DSS asks Atiku Abubakar to retract his allegation after proving it was false Photo credit: @atiku

Source: Twitter

Atiku had on November 3, 2026, alleged that DSS leadership was recruiting protesters to cause disorder in Sokoto, giving the APC-controlled state government a reason to impose a curfew and halt the ADC campaign launch. He further claimed to know the specific location where protesters were assembled, naming an office behind Zenith Bank on Koko Road, and said trucks had been deployed to key points, including a local roundabout.

DSS points to its own protection of ADC in Sokoto

In its response, the DSS said the allegation stood in direct contrast to what its operatives had actually been doing in Sokoto. The agency said its personnel evacuated ADC governorship candidate Mannir Daniya to safety on October 31, 2026, after he was attacked, and that two DSS operatives were assaulted during that operation and remained hospitalised at the time of the statement.

The DSS added that Daniya personally called the State Director of the Sokoto Command to express gratitude and even requested additional protection from the agency.

Despite this, Director General of the DSS ordered an internal investigation into Atiku's allegation. The inquiry was expanded to include interviews with ADC leadership in Sokoto State, party members, and other relevant stakeholders.

Investigation finds no evidence to support the claim

The preliminary findings of the investigation did not confirm Atiku's allegation. The DSS said no evidence was found to establish that it had any role in organising or sponsoring protests in the state.

The agency acknowledged receiving letters of appreciation from both the ADC chairman and the governorship candidate in Sokoto, which it said further contradicted the former vice president's claims.

The DSS called on Atiku to either retract the allegation publicly or provide concrete evidence to allow for further investigation, noting that the original claim was made in public and therefore required a public response.

"The Service welcomes any fair and independent enquiry into the issue," the statement read.

The agency said the allegation risked demoralising officers who put their lives at risk daily, and reaffirmed its commitment to neutrality and professionalism under its current director general.

Read the full statement of the DSS on X here:

Tinubu dismisses allegation of one-party state

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu commented on the recent allegation by some opposition politicians that he was working to turn Nigeria into a one-party state.

Speaking at the APC national summit in Abuja on May 22, he maintained that people were joining his party because they were driving the aspirations of the people.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar of the PDP and Peter Obi of the Labour Party had accused Tinubu of causing an opposition party crisis to stage his plan.

Source: Legit.ng