Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo has recounted how he smoked, carried guns, and dealt drugs during his teenage years before becoming a Christian minister

The cleric disclosed that he once dreamed of becoming an organised criminal because he hated living an ordinary life.

Okonkwo credited his transformation to his elder brother, a military officer, and other officers who had prayed for him

Senior Pastor of David’s Christian Centre, Kingsley Okonkwo, has shared a surprising account of his life before becoming one of Nigeria's prominent Christian ministers.

The cleric, who is known for his teachings on relationships and Christianity, opened up about his troubled teenage years, admitting that he was involved in activities that could have taken his life in a completely different direction.

Speaking during a recent interview with Chude Jideonwo on #WithChude, Okonkwo recalled how he was associated with notorious young men in his neighbourhood.

Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo recounts his dirty teenage past that almost consumed him. Photos: @kingsleyokonkwo/IG

Source: Instagram

Pastor Okonkwo recounts days of smoking, carrying guns

According to the cleric, his teenage years were far from the religious life he leads today.

He disclosed that he smoked, carried firearms, and was involved in drug dealing while growing up.

"As a young guy, I was still among the leaders of the bad young guys. So from my early teens, smoking, carrying a pistol. Oh yes, as a young teenager, we had a pistol," he said.

Interestingly, Okonkwo admitted that his ambition at the time was to become an organised criminal.

The pastor explained that he disliked ordinary living and could not imagine himself working a regular nine-to-five job.

However, his story took a different turn after his parents sent him to live with his elder brother, who was serving as a military officer in Makurdi.

Unknown to him, his brother and other officers had been praying for him for months before his arrival.

According to Okonkwo, they began taking him to church, and before long, he gave his life to Christ.

Watch the X video of Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo's interview here:

Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo says God changed his life after he went to live with his brother in Makurdi. Photo: @kingsleyokonwo/IG.

Source: Instagram

Kingsley Okonkwo shares relationship advice

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo sparked debate online after advising women to focus on men who have already shown interest in them.

Okonkwo urged women to respond to messages, chats, and calls from potential suitors rather than choosing only those they want.

Source: Legit.ng