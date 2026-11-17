Reuben Abati Offers Arise News Female Colleagues to Kano Governor Abba Yusuf as New Wives
- Reuben Abati has jokingly recommended his female colleagues to Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf as potential wives following his divorce
- Speaking on the breakfast programme on Tuesday, November 17, Abati praised the women as beautiful, educated, talented, and hardworking
- The governor recently confirmed the end of his marriage to Zainab Musa Kwankwaso and hinted that he would consider marrying again
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Arise News anchor Reuben Abati has made a rather unexpected suggestion to Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf following the dissolution of his marriage to his second wife.
During the Arise News breakfast programme on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, Abati jokingly offered some of his female colleagues to the governor as potential wives.
The broadcaster, who appeared to be taking the governor's recent comments about remarrying in good humour, suggested that he should consider finding a new wife within the media organisation.
What Reuben Abati told Governor Abba Yusuf
Abati praised the women working with Arise News, describing them as healthy, beautiful, well-educated, talented and hardworking.
He said:
"As Governor Yusuf of Kano searches for a new wife. He should look toward Arise News. We have healthy, beautiful, well-educated, talented, and hardworking women in our family both in Abuja and Lagos. The wife of a governor is a very good proposition. Charity begins at home, so I'm recommending our own."
His remarks came after the governor publicly confirmed that his marriage to Zainab Musa Kwankwaso had ended.
Why Governor Abba Yusuf's marriage ended
Zainab, the daughter of former Kano State Governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, reportedly filed for divorce at an Upper Area Court in Gudu, Abuja.
She sought the dissolution of the marriage through khul'i, a form of Islamic divorce initiated by the wife, and offered to return her dowry.
Governor Yusuf later confirmed the separation while addressing pensioners at the Government House in Kano.
During the gathering, he humorously described moving from two wives to one as a demotion in rank and indicated that he intended to marry again in the future.
Watch the X video of Reuben Abati offering his colleagues to Abba Yusuf here:
Reactions trail Reuben Abati's video
Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:
@AdetunjiAdewolu stated:
"Reuben Abati has turned Arise News into a matrimonial agency. Governor Yusuf, the CVs are already waiting"
@BulusPaul9 noted:
"You're doing PR when application is above 100 as we speak from yesterday vacant announcement. Kano no dey carry last on marriage approach."
VDM tackles Reuben Abati over trafficked children
Legit.ng earlier reported that social media activist Martin Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman, has reacted to the video of Dr Reuben Abati speaking about his effort to repatriate trafficked underage children back to Nigeria.
The TikToker had donated N20 million to help bring back trafficked underage children to Nigeria from the Ivory Coast and other parts of the country.
Source: Legit.ng
Olaniyi Apanpa (Entertainment Editor) Olaniyi Apanpa is a seasoned journalist with over 6 years of experience in sports, metro, politics, and entertainment reporting. He has written for renowned platforms such as Opera News, Scooper News, The PUNCH, and currently works as a Senior Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. A graduate of English Education from the University of Lagos. He is also a trained Digital Marketer from the Digital Marketing Institute, Lagos. Contact: olaniyi.apanpa@corp.legit.ng.