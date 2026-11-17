Reuben Abati has jokingly recommended his female colleagues to Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf as potential wives following his divorce

Speaking on the breakfast programme on Tuesday, November 17, Abati praised the women as beautiful, educated, talented, and hardworking

The governor recently confirmed the end of his marriage to Zainab Musa Kwankwaso and hinted that he would consider marrying again

Arise News anchor Reuben Abati has made a rather unexpected suggestion to Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf following the dissolution of his marriage to his second wife.

During the Arise News breakfast programme on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, Abati jokingly offered some of his female colleagues to the governor as potential wives.

Reuben Abati wants Governor Abba Yusuf to take a new wife from his colleagues. Photos: @kanogovt/@arisenews/IG.

Source: Instagram

The broadcaster, who appeared to be taking the governor's recent comments about remarrying in good humour, suggested that he should consider finding a new wife within the media organisation.

What Reuben Abati told Governor Abba Yusuf

Abati praised the women working with Arise News, describing them as healthy, beautiful, well-educated, talented and hardworking.

He said:

"As Governor Yusuf of Kano searches for a new wife. He should look toward Arise News. We have healthy, beautiful, well-educated, talented, and hardworking women in our family both in Abuja and Lagos. The wife of a governor is a very good proposition. Charity begins at home, so I'm recommending our own."

His remarks came after the governor publicly confirmed that his marriage to Zainab Musa Kwankwaso had ended.

Why Governor Abba Yusuf's marriage ended

Zainab, the daughter of former Kano State Governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, reportedly filed for divorce at an Upper Area Court in Gudu, Abuja.

She sought the dissolution of the marriage through khul'i, a form of Islamic divorce initiated by the wife, and offered to return her dowry.

Governor Yusuf later confirmed the separation while addressing pensioners at the Government House in Kano.

During the gathering, he humorously described moving from two wives to one as a demotion in rank and indicated that he intended to marry again in the future.

Watch the X video of Reuben Abati offering his colleagues to Abba Yusuf here:

Reactions trail Reuben Abati's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@AdetunjiAdewolu stated:

"Reuben Abati has turned Arise News into a matrimonial agency. Governor Yusuf, the CVs are already waiting"

@BulusPaul9 noted:

"You're doing PR when application is above 100 as we speak from yesterday vacant announcement. Kano no dey carry last on marriage approach."

Abati praises women working with Arise News, describing them as healthy, beautiful, well-educated, talented, and hardworking. Photo: @arisenews/IG.

Source: Twitter

VDM tackles Reuben Abati over trafficked children

Legit.ng earlier reported that social media activist Martin Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman, has reacted to the video of Dr Reuben Abati speaking about his effort to repatriate trafficked underage children back to Nigeria.

The TikToker had donated N20 million to help bring back trafficked underage children to Nigeria from the Ivory Coast and other parts of the country.

Source: Legit.ng