Billionaire Ochacho visited Peller's Abuja building site after online backlash over the unfinished mansion he gifted the couple

A live stream featuring Peller and his wife Jarvis went viral after Jarvis revealed the wedding gift house had no roof

Ochacho hit back at critics, promising daily updates on construction progress at the property

Billionaire real estate businessman Ochacho has broken his silence after widespread online criticism over the state of the Abuja mansion he gifted content creator Peller and his wife Jarvis as a wedding present.

Visiting the construction site himself, Ochacho shared a video from the property and addressed those mocking the unfinished building directly.

Billionaire Ochacho reveals latest update on Peller’s uncompleted house. Credit: @peller089, @Kingochacho

Source: Instagram

"Peller see your house this morning and work is going on. I will be updating you on a daily basis. Shame go catch all those id!ot jealous people," he said.

The businessman's response came after a live stream between Peller and Jarvis surfaced online on Thursday, 17 September 2026, in which an unexpected revelation about the property sent fans into a frenzy.

Jarvis drops the bombshell

During the stream, Peller asked Jarvis whether she liked the house Ochacho had given them. She described it as "wow" and said she was "super excited" about it.

But when Peller pushed further, asking if she was genuinely happy for him, Jarvis confirmed she was happy "crazily" before adding the detail that stopped the internet in its tracks: "the house does not have a roof."

Peller quickly tried to contain the moment, clarifying that the building was still under construction but that it would be completed before the couple returned in December.

He also mentioned they intended to visit the property on the Friday before departing on Monday.

Jarvis, however, kept going. She revealed that the way Peller had described the house to her beforehand had sent her imagination soaring, suggesting she had pictured something far grander than an unfinished shell.

Billionaire Ochacho speaks on Peller’s mansion delay, shares fresh footage. Credit: King Ochacho

Source: Instagram

Ochacho defends the gift

When Peller married Jarvis in August, Ochacho had presented him with keys to the Abuja property.

Many who witnessed the gesture assumed the couple was receiving a move-in-ready home, which made the live stream revelation all the more surprising to followers online.

With critics quickly turning up the heat, Ochacho chose to face them head-on by filming at the site and committing to daily construction updates, making it clear he stands firmly behind his gift to the couple.

Watch the viral video of the billionaire at Peller's building site:

Peller mocks CDQ over music promotion request

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian TikTok creator Peller mocked rapper CDQ during a livestream after allegedly being approached to help promote his new song to the top of the streaming charts.

Peller questioned why he should prioritise CDQ’s track when he was already committed to promoting Ice King, the teenage son of billionaire King Ochacho, whose family has supported him with major gifts and opportunities.

The TikTok star stressed his loyalty to Ice King, referencing the mansion gifted to him and his wife by King Ochacho while explaining why the young artist’s project takes priority on his platform.

Source: Legit.ng