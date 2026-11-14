Sharon Adeleke, Davido's elder sister, publicly acknowledged the mother of his second child, Amanda, over a major personal milestone

Amanda, known as Laplubelle on social media, announced the launch of her new Ayele Beauty Home and Wellness shop

Sharon's warm comment on Amanda's post caught the attention of fans and sparked a wave of reactions online

Davido's elder sister, Sharon Adeleke, has drawn widespread attention after publicly congratulating the mother of the music star's second child, Amanda, on a new business venture.

Amanda, who goes by the handle Laplubelle on social media, recently announced the launch of her beauty business, sharing pictures of her new shop to celebrate the moment.

Unexpected gesture as Davido’s elder sister showers his 2nd baby mama with lovely words. Credit: @lifeofrona01, @laplubelle

Source: Instagram

In her post, she expressed deep gratitude as she unveiled the venture to her followers.

"Ayele Beauty Home & Wellness. So grateful, thank you, God. This is only the beginning of many great things to come," Amanda wrote.

Sharon Adeleke's Message to Amanda

The post caught the attention of Sharon Adeleke, who dropped into the comments section with a warm and direct message for the new business owner.

"Congratulations, mama. Proud of you," Sharon wrote, in what many observers noted as a touching show of support across what could easily have been a complicated family dynamic.

Amanda acknowledged the gesture graciously, responding to Sharon with a simple but heartfelt reply.

"Thank you, sis," she wrote back.

The brief but significant exchange between the two women quickly became a talking point online, with many noting how the interaction reflected maturity and goodwill between the two families.

For Amanda, the launch of Ayele Beauty Home & Wellness marks a significant personal milestone, and the public support from Sharon Adeleke has only amplified the moment's visibility.

See the comment from Sharon below:

Davido’s elder sister surprises fans with public message to his 2nd baby mama. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Below is the Instagram announcement that went viral:

Video of Davido and wife's cozy moment trends

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Davido and his wife, Chioma, caught fans’ attention after a video showed the couple sharing a tender moment aboard a private jet to Tanzania on Tuesday, November 10, 2026.

The loved-up scene sparked admiration and reactions online, with many fans also bringing up the recent VDM drama involving the singer.

Source: Legit.ng