Davido’s Elder Sister Sparks Reactions With Message to His 2nd Baby Mama Following Latest Success
- Sharon Adeleke, Davido's elder sister, publicly acknowledged the mother of his second child, Amanda, over a major personal milestone
- Amanda, known as Laplubelle on social media, announced the launch of her new Ayele Beauty Home and Wellness shop
- Sharon's warm comment on Amanda's post caught the attention of fans and sparked a wave of reactions online
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Davido's elder sister, Sharon Adeleke, has drawn widespread attention after publicly congratulating the mother of the music star's second child, Amanda, on a new business venture.
Amanda, who goes by the handle Laplubelle on social media, recently announced the launch of her beauty business, sharing pictures of her new shop to celebrate the moment.
In her post, she expressed deep gratitude as she unveiled the venture to her followers.
"Ayele Beauty Home & Wellness. So grateful, thank you, God. This is only the beginning of many great things to come," Amanda wrote.
Sharon Adeleke's Message to Amanda
The post caught the attention of Sharon Adeleke, who dropped into the comments section with a warm and direct message for the new business owner.
"Congratulations, mama. Proud of you," Sharon wrote, in what many observers noted as a touching show of support across what could easily have been a complicated family dynamic.
Amanda acknowledged the gesture graciously, responding to Sharon with a simple but heartfelt reply.
"Thank you, sis," she wrote back.
The brief but significant exchange between the two women quickly became a talking point online, with many noting how the interaction reflected maturity and goodwill between the two families.
For Amanda, the launch of Ayele Beauty Home & Wellness marks a significant personal milestone, and the public support from Sharon Adeleke has only amplified the moment's visibility.
See the comment from Sharon below:
Below is the Instagram announcement that went viral:
Video of Davido and wife's cozy moment trends
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Davido and his wife, Chioma, caught fans’ attention after a video showed the couple sharing a tender moment aboard a private jet to Tanzania on Tuesday, November 10, 2026.
The loved-up scene sparked admiration and reactions online, with many fans also bringing up the recent VDM drama involving the singer.
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.