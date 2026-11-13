Nigerian streamers Carter Efe and Peller have lost out on the Best International Streamer Award at the 2026 Streamer Awards

The duo faced competition from Indian streamer Ashswag and other international content creators after securing nominations in October

Ashswag eventually claimed the award, expressing excitement during his acceptance speech

Nigerian content creators Carter Efe and Peller have missed out on an international award after Indian streamer Ashswag emerged victorious at the 2026 Streamer Awards.

The Nigerian entertainers were nominated for the Best International Streamer Award alongside other content creators from different parts of the world.

However, their hopes of taking home the prize were dashed as Ashswag was announced as the winner at the ceremony.

Carter Efe, Peller were nominated for the Best International Streamer Award alongside other content creators from different parts of the world. Photos: @peller089/@carterefe/IG.

Source: Instagram

The outcome means Carter Efe and Peller will have to wait for another opportunity to secure the international recognition.

Carter Efe, Peller lose out to Indian streamer

Carter Efe and Peller earned their nominations after the organisers unveiled the shortlist in October, putting the Nigerian streamers in contention for the prestigious category.

Their nominations had placed them among the international creators competing for the award.

However, Ashswag eventually came out on top, beating the Nigerian duo and other nominees to claim the prize.

Following his victory, the Indian streamer expressed excitement and thanked the audience for the recognition.

He said:

“Thank you so much, I feel absolutely incredible. It is nice to meet you guys. Thank you so much.”

A moment from his acceptance speech also caught attention when the presenter complimented his English.

Responding to the remark, Ashswag said:

“Thank you so much. English is actually an actual language of India.”

Although Carter Efe and Peller did not win, their nominations placed Nigerian streaming personalities among the creators recognised in the international category.

Watch the X video showing the moment Carter Efe and Peller lost the award here:

Reactions trail Ashwag's win

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@VisioEaseDigita stated:

"I said this before that they used them to get view and traffic for their event. They never planned on giving either of them this win in the first place."

@ifedayoeri noted:

"That thing they are both doing, is it streaming or fooling? What values are they adding to the society other than raising culture of olodo and irresponsibility."

@victorikpemee wrote:

"Why should they make people who only constitute nuisance best international streamer,they both don’t deserve it,at all. Listen to how this man articulates intelligent responses on that stage,if na crarterfe e for don comot clothes,never knows when to read the room."

Carter Efe will have to wait for another opportunity to secure international recognition. Photo: @carterefe/IG.

Source: Instagram

Carter Efe shares what Davido told him about insulting Wizkid online

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Carter Efe explained during a Twitch livestream that Davido personally messaged him and warned him never to insult Wizkid again.

The comedian said Davido also addressed claims that he was sending Carter Efe to attack Wizkid, insisting that the singer’s message showed the opposite.

Carter Efe further hinted that he had other information he was keeping private because speaking about it could have serious consequences.

Source: Legit.ng