Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing had a terrifying close call in the UK while preparing for a photoshoot

The actress slipped in her bathtub and narrowly avoided what could have been a fatal fall

Colleagues, including Faithia Williams and Warri Pikin, flooded her comments with messages after she shared the news

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing has opened up about a frightening accident that nearly cost her life while she was in the United Kingdom.

On Friday, 13 November 2026, the actress shared a video on her Instagram page recounting how she almost slipped fatally in her bathtub earlier that day. She had been getting ready for a photoshoot when the incident occurred.

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing expresses gratitude to God after surviving a frightening bathtub incident in the UK. Photo: nkechiblessingsunday

Source: Instagram

According to Nkechi Blessing, she lost her footing inside the bathtub and tumbled out, landing on her bottom and back on the floor outside it.

She credited her physical strength for helping her recover quickly, saying that without it, the outcome could have been devastating.

"Hey guys, something happened to me today, and it can only be God. Maybe the next thing Una for hear na say my enemy don die. God forbid. I had a photoshoot today, so I was preparing for my shoot. I went to the bathtub and almost slipped. I landed on my bottom and back outside the bathtub. Thank God for strength and stamina; I used one hand to stand up again. But then it would have been the other way round. Just what if."

Nkechi Blessing counts her blessings

In the caption accompanying the video, the actress expressed deep gratitude and issued what read as a personal declaration of faith.

"Just help me Thank GOD🙏🙏🙏 it could have been worse😊 but GOD said NO…I stand on the authority of the most high and I decree and declare that I Nkechi Blessing Sunday, shall not die, but live to declare the good works of the lord…in Jesus name AMEN🙏🙏🙏," she wrote.

Watch Nkechi Blessing share her scary experience in the Instagram video below:

Fans and colleagues react to Nkechi Blessing's frightening experience

Fellow industry figures and fans wasted no time pouring out their relief and gratitude in the comments section. Here are some of the reactions below:

@faithiawilliams wrote:

"Alhamdulillahi 🙏"

@ruby_ojiakor commented:

"Thank you JESUS CHRIST 🙌"

@realwarripikin said:

"Congratulations ❤️"

@okawashaznay reacted:

"Thank you Jesus!! 🫂🤎"

@constanceowoyomi shared:

"I celebrate God for you, my aunt died like that"

@eejayfashion_official wrote:

"Thank God for his mercy and grace. Thank you Jesus.🙌❤️👏"

Actress Nkechi Blessing appreciates God's protection after a frightening incident leaves her reflecting on her life in the UK. Photo: nkechiblessingsunday

Source: Instagram

Nkechi Blessing confronts Carter Efe

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing confronted comedian Carter Efe and his American girlfriend Taylor Jasmine at a Lagos venue.

Blessing warned Jasmine about Carter Efe, linking him to past domestic abuse allegations involving his baby mama, Emmanuella.

The viral video sparked divided reactions online, with some fans backing Blessing's warning and others calling it unnecessary interference.

Source: Legit.ng