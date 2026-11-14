“Just Help Me Thank God”: Nkechi Blessing Speaks After Escaping Death in the UK
- Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing had a terrifying close call in the UK while preparing for a photoshoot
- The actress slipped in her bathtub and narrowly avoided what could have been a fatal fall
- Colleagues, including Faithia Williams and Warri Pikin, flooded her comments with messages after she shared the news
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Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing has opened up about a frightening accident that nearly cost her life while she was in the United Kingdom.
On Friday, 13 November 2026, the actress shared a video on her Instagram page recounting how she almost slipped fatally in her bathtub earlier that day. She had been getting ready for a photoshoot when the incident occurred.
According to Nkechi Blessing, she lost her footing inside the bathtub and tumbled out, landing on her bottom and back on the floor outside it.
She credited her physical strength for helping her recover quickly, saying that without it, the outcome could have been devastating.
"Hey guys, something happened to me today, and it can only be God. Maybe the next thing Una for hear na say my enemy don die. God forbid. I had a photoshoot today, so I was preparing for my shoot. I went to the bathtub and almost slipped. I landed on my bottom and back outside the bathtub. Thank God for strength and stamina; I used one hand to stand up again. But then it would have been the other way round. Just what if."
Nkechi Blessing counts her blessings
In the caption accompanying the video, the actress expressed deep gratitude and issued what read as a personal declaration of faith.
"Just help me Thank GOD🙏🙏🙏 it could have been worse😊 but GOD said NO…I stand on the authority of the most high and I decree and declare that I Nkechi Blessing Sunday, shall not die, but live to declare the good works of the lord…in Jesus name AMEN🙏🙏🙏," she wrote.
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Watch Nkechi Blessing share her scary experience in the Instagram video below:
Fans and colleagues react to Nkechi Blessing's frightening experience
Fellow industry figures and fans wasted no time pouring out their relief and gratitude in the comments section. Here are some of the reactions below:
@faithiawilliams wrote:
"Alhamdulillahi 🙏"
@ruby_ojiakor commented:
"Thank you JESUS CHRIST 🙌"
@realwarripikin said:
"Congratulations ❤️"
@okawashaznay reacted:
"Thank you Jesus!! 🫂🤎"
@constanceowoyomi shared:
"I celebrate God for you, my aunt died like that"
@eejayfashion_official wrote:
"Thank God for his mercy and grace. Thank you Jesus.🙌❤️👏"
Nkechi Blessing confronts Carter Efe
Legit.ng earlier reported that Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing confronted comedian Carter Efe and his American girlfriend Taylor Jasmine at a Lagos venue.
Blessing warned Jasmine about Carter Efe, linking him to past domestic abuse allegations involving his baby mama, Emmanuella.
The viral video sparked divided reactions online, with some fans backing Blessing's warning and others calling it unnecessary interference.
Source: Legit.ng
Kola Ogunkanmi (Entertainment Editor) Kola Ogunkanmi is an entertainment journalist and digital content writer with 5 years of experience in news reporting, content curation, and social media management. He has written entertainment, celebrity, and trending stories for Gistreel.com and was also a freelance contributor to FotNews. Kola currently works at Legit.ng as an Entertainment Editor, covering celebrity gossip, pop culture, and digital trends. He is also a self-published author with experience in fiction and nonfiction writing, and he’s involved in storytelling and transcription as well. Contact: kola.ogunkanmi@corp.legit.ng