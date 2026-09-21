Nollywood actress Nancy Iheme has disclosed that she deliberately stepped away from acting this year to pursue a Master’s degree in Poland

The actress said putting her passion on pause required courage but allowed her to focus on education, personal growth and a new chapter

Iheme made the disclosure while celebrating her birthday, expressing gratitude for how far she has come and outlining her hopes for the future

Nollywood actress Nancy Iheme has opened up about a major decision she made in 2026 that temporarily took her away from the movie industry.

While celebrating her birthday, the actress disclosed that she chose to put acting on hold and relocate to Poland to pursue her Master’s degree, reports Vanguard Newspaper.

Nancy Iheme says she deliberately stepped away from acting this year to pursue a Master’s degree in Poland. Photos: @IhemeNancy.

Source: Instagram

Iheme explained that stepping away from something she loves was not an easy decision, but one she made deliberately at the beginning of the year.

According to her, the move represented more than simply taking a break from acting. It was an opportunity to invest in herself and prepare for another phase of her life.

“2026 has been a very significant year for me. One of the biggest things I promised myself this year was to take a break from acting and pursue my Masters’ degree in Poland. And today, I can proudly say I’m doing it,” she said.

For Iheme, the decision appears to have been about understanding that career success is not the only measure of progress.

She said it takes courage to temporarily step away from what one loves to make room for something greater.

As she marked another year, the actress prayed for clarity, wisdom, good health, happiness, meaningful relationships, and financial abundance.

Iheme Nancy says putting her passion on pause required courage but allowed her to focus on education. Photo: @IhemeNancy/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Nancy Iheme recounts moment with thief

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nancy had cried out after she accosted a thief who had almost stolen from a girl.

The actress narrated that she was in her car behind the lady who seemed to have issues with her Uber driver.

The lady ran out for help, and a thief seized the opportunity to steal her phone from the car; thankfully, Nancy intervened.

Source: Legit.ng