Nigeria showcased its Nigeria First procurement policy in Washington, promoting locally made goods, domestic production and transparent government spending

The BPP says procurement reforms delivered more than N1.1 trillion in government savings in 2025

A new digital procurement platform and international partnerships are planned to improve efficiency, transparency and oversight

The Federal Government has showcased its Nigeria First procurement policy to international investors and business leaders in Washington, United States, as part of efforts to promote locally manufactured goods and strengthen transparency in government spending.

The Director-General of the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP), Dr Adebowale Adedokun, presented the initiative during a working visit to Washington for the B20 USA engagement.

Ralph Charles (USAFRICAHUB); Adebowale A. Adedokun ( DG, Bureau of Public Procurement); Reta Jo Lewis Gbenga Omotayo (Managing Advisor, Pacetas Agency) at the B20 USA 2026. Credit: BPE

Source: Getty Images

The visit, facilitated by USAFRICA HUB with support from Pacetas Agency, provided an opportunity to highlight procurement reforms introduced under President Bola Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda.

FG explains benefits of Nigeria First policy

Adedokun explained that the Nigeria First initiative prioritises Nigerian-made goods and services in federal government procurement to stimulate domestic production, create employment opportunities and reduce dependence on imports.

Under the policy, federal ministries, departments and agencies are expected to prioritise locally produced goods and services while maintaining competition and ensuring value for money.

The BPP chief also held separate discussions with the World Bank's regional procurement and Business Ready (B-READY) teams on modernising Nigeria's procurement system.

The engagements extended to American government representatives, private-sector executives and Nigerians living abroad.

BPP reports N1.1 trillion savings

According to the bureau, procurement reforms generated more than N1.1 trillion in government savings in 2025.

Adedokun said the improvements were designed to strengthen accountability, eliminate inefficiencies and increase investor confidence in Nigeria's public procurement system.

He attributed the progress to the Tinubu administration's support for institutional reforms.

"We have strengthened accountability and transparency, we are educating a new cohort of procurement officials, and we are providing training on the procurement process," he said.

BPE hypes Tinubu's reform on the global stage, lists achievements. Credit: State House

Source: Getty Images

FG plans digital procurement platform

Adedokun disclosed that the bureau would introduce a new digital procurement platform and establish partnerships for technical assistance in the coming months.

The planned system is expected to improve procurement efficiency, transparency and oversight.

Meanwhile, Pacetas Agency's Managing Advisor, Gbenga Omotayo, expressed confidence that the reforms would strengthen Nigeria's international reputation.

He also pledged to facilitate partnerships between BPP and procurement institutions across government, academia and the private sector.

Tinubu’s maritime policies attract investors

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has called on international investors to take advantage of Nigeria’s growing maritime sector, citing rising cargo volumes, infrastructure gaps and investment-friendly policies introduced by President Bola Tinubu.

Managing Director of the NPA, Dr Abubakar Dantsoho, appealed to the World Ports Conference in London, where he outlined opportunities for private investment in seaport development and maritime infrastructure

Source: Legit.ng