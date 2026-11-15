Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus revealed she spent several weeks moving between hospitals amid a health challenge

The actress described the ordeal as a journey she would not wish on anyone, expressing deep gratitude for surviving it

Eniola thanked everyone who prayed for her and showed love during her difficult period, announcing she is now back

Nollywood actress and special adviser Eniola Badmus has broken her silence after weeks out of the public eye, revealing she has been dealing with a serious health challenge that left her shuttling between hospitals.

The actress took to her social media page to address her fans directly, describing the past few weeks as among the most difficult of her life.

Eniola Badmus recounts difficult moments during health battle, speaks on hospital visits. Credit: @eniolabadmus

Source: Instagram

She did not disclose the specific nature of her illness but made clear the experience was physically and emotionally draining.

Eniola Badmus on Her Health Journey

Badmus was candid about the toll the period took on her, saying it was a journey she would not wish on her worst enemy. Despite the difficulty, she credited her faith and the support of those around her for pulling her through.

Her full message read:

"The past few weeks have been nothing short of challenging, moving from one hospital to another. It has been a journey I wouldn't wish on anyone, but through it all, God's grace has kept me. I am grateful for the gift of good health, strength, and another reason to smile. Thank you to everyone who checked up on me, prayed for me, and showed genuine love. Alhamdulillah for life. I'm back, stronger in faith and full of gratitude."

Gratitude and Return

The actress used her post to extend appreciation to everyone who reached out during her absence, whether through prayers, messages, or simply checking in.

Eniola Badmus opens up about what she went through behind closed doors during health battle. Credit: @eniolabadmus

Source: Instagram

The warmth she received clearly meant a great deal to her as she navigated what she described as an isolating experience.

Badmus closed her message on a note of resilience, assuring her followers that she has returned with renewed faith and a deeper sense of gratitude for her well-being.

See her viral Instagram post below:

Eniola Badmus steals attention at Zlatan’s wedding

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus stole the spotlight at Zlatan Ibile's traditional wedding with a custom gold and burgundy gown

The dramatic ensemble by luxury fashion house Royal Apparel by Tfas drew immediate attention from fellow Nollywood stars

The #DTTheUnion26 celebration already featured heavyweights like Davido and Asake, raising the fashion stakes for attendees

Source: Legit.ng