British actor Robert Pattinson has reportedly been selected as the next James Bond, taking over the iconic role previously played by Daniel Craig

The 40-year-old actor described his appointment as the honour of a lifetime, expressing excitement about joining the legendary spy franchise

Pattinson will work with acclaimed filmmaker Denis Villeneuve, who is set to direct the upcoming Bond movie, with Steven Knight handling the screenplay

British actor Robert Pattinson has landed one of the biggest roles in Hollywood after being announced as the new James Bond.

The actor, popularly known for his performances in The Twilight Saga and The Batman, will take over the legendary role of Agent 007 following Daniel Craig's departure from the franchise, reports Reuters.

Amazon MGM Studios announced the development on Monday, November 16, marking a new chapter for one of the world's most successful film franchises.

Robert Pattinson will act as the new James Bond. Photos: @robertpattinson/IG.

Source: Instagram

The announcement has already generated excitement among movie lovers, particularly because of Pattinson's impressive journey through Hollywood.

Robert Pattinson takes over from Daniel Craig

Pattinson, 40, becomes the latest actor to portray the British secret agent, famous for his charm, tailored tuxedos and signature martini preference.

He succeeds Craig, who played Bond in five movies before making his final appearance in 2021's No Time to Die.

Reacting to his appointment, Pattinson described the opportunity as a dream come true.

"James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime," he said.

The actor also expressed gratitude to the production team for trusting him with the prestigious character.

The upcoming film will be directed by Denis Villeneuve, the filmmaker behind the Dune trilogy and Arrival.

British screenwriter Steven Knight will write the screenplay, while producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman will oversee the project.

The new movie will also mark the first James Bond adventure under Amazon MGM Studios following its assumption of creative control of the franchise in 2025, reports the BBC.

Since its debut in 1962 with Sean Connery's Dr. No, the Bond franchise has generated more than $7 billion in worldwide box office revenue.

Pattinson now joins a distinguished list of actors who have portrayed the iconic spy, including Roger Moore, Pierce Brosnan, and Timothy Dalton.

Robert Pattinson described the opportunity as a dream come true. Photo: @robertpattinson/IG.

Source: Instagram

Mortal Kombat star Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa dies at 75

Legit.ng earlier reported that Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa, who played the wicked sorcerer Shang Tsung in the 1995 Mortal Kombat film, died at the age of 75.

He was born in Tokyo to a Japanese actress and a U.S. Army soldier of Japanese descent. As a boy, he travelled to the United States and was trained in martial arts from an early age.

Source: Legit.ng