Reuben Abati questioned Nicki Minaj’s involvement in a UN discussion on alleged Christian genocide in Nigeria

The media personality suggested Nigeria counter with its own superstar, proposing Tiwa Savage as a patriotic voice to defend the country.

Abati insisted Nigerian influencers must protect the nation’s image, arguing that foreign celebrities should not dictate the narrative

The debate surrounding Nicki Minaj’s upcoming speech at the United Nations has taken a new turn after former presidential aide and broadcaster Reuben Abati openly dismissed her involvement.

The American rapper is expected to speak in New York alongside U.S. Ambassador Mike Waltz, who praised her for using her massive global influence to draw attention to alleged Christian persecution in Nigeria.

But on Arise News, Abati argued that Minaj is stepping into a matter she knows little about.

Reuben Abati questions Nicki Minaj’s involvement in a UN discussion on alleged Christian genocide in Nigeria. Photos: Rueben Abati, Nicki Minaj.

Source: Instagram

He stated:

“Nicki Minaj is a rapper from Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago. She should concentrate on her Anaconda music, her rap career and her Barbs.”

Going further, Abati suggested that Minaj’s sudden interest in Nigeria’s religious issues may not be as noble as it appears.

He claimed the rapper is using the sensitive topic to attract attention.

The journalist said Nigeria must not watch quietly while a foreign entertainer becomes the main voice speaking on its internal issues.

Instead, he recommended a direct counter-response.

“If I were to advise, when Nicki Minaj is speaking, Nigeria should put Tiwa Savage on national television to express her patriotic opinions.”

He argued that in an era where public influence often outweighs political authority, celebrities must be part of national defence.

Abati emphasized that the global stage is no longer dominated by diplomats alone.

He noted that the influence of industry, entertainment, social media, and celebrity culture now shapes how nations are perceived.

And Nigeria, he warned, must be ready.

“We also have influencers here. We can have Tiwa Savage or others defend their country, whatever their beliefs are.”

Watch the video here:

Fans react to Reuben Abati's video on Nicki Minaj

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@iOccupyNigeria:

"I no even know wetin Reuben mean by “Nicki Minaj dey chase clout.” Nicki na global superstar. Tiwa Savage no reach that level at all. If Nigeria really want match Nicki influence for narrative control, na Davido, Burna Boy or Wizkid you call — people wey dey sell out arenas worldwide. Tiwa no be that calibre. Make we dey honest."

@FaotuHappy:

"I never expected Reuben, a journalist who claims to defend free speech, to say this. He cannot compare Nicki and Tiwa in terms of fame. Has Tiwa ever spoken openly about the killings happening in Nigeria, or is it only people in the United States who seem aware of these tragedies?"

@AKANINYENEMACAU:

"I was embarrassed with his submission. Rufai asked him, should Tiwa say there is no genocide, then dodged the question"

@a_lmumin:

"How can Niki Minaj speak for Nigerian christains when she rely on hear say"

Nicki Minaj had spoken out about alleged Christian genocide in Nigeria. Photo: @nickiminaj/IG.

Source: Instagram

Source: Legit.ng